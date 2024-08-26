Cyber Security Engineer in the Automotive Industry
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
We are currently seeking a Cyber Security Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
As a Cyber Security Engineer, you play a crucial role in helping our client develop secure autonomous vehicles. Our clients team consists of skilled engineers with deep knowledge in different technical areas. Your role will be to support the implementation of a Cyber Security System, guide the organization, and propose technical solutions.
Skills & Experience required:
• A relevant university degree
• Minimum of two years of experience working within functional safety (ISO26262)
• A good understanding of automotive standards and practices related to Functional Safety
• Deep knowledge in cybersecurity standards, e.g., ISO 21434, R155, R156, and similar standards
Who we are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can: Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing, and Be who you are.
What characterizes us is curiosity, inclusive leadership, and a permissive environment where everyone is allowed to be who they are. Is this something you want to be part of and contribute to? If you are looking for an employer characterized by a strong culture and with favorable conditions for you as a consultant, then you have probably found the right place!
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
For questions, you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Sanna Andrén, sanna.andren@mpyascitech.com
. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
8860823