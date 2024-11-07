Cyber Security Analyst
2024-11-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
We are the Software Digital organization within Engineering at Volvo, encompassing Car Software Development, the Car Cloud Platform, and Software Download & Installation. Our mission is to elevate the experience of owning a Volvo by making all cars connected and continuously enhancing the user experience across both new and existing vehicles.
As part of the Agile Release Train (ART) for the Car Cloud, we enable global cloud services that drive this connected experience. Our team develops, maintains, and operates a secure run-time ecosystem, supporting the growth of connected functionalities through standardized cloud technologies designed for high synergy and reusability. Our car cloud solution provides a robust infrastructure and essential services that facilitate the software development lifecycle through DevSecOps tools, ensuring quality and efficiency.
What you'll do
In the role of Cybersecurity Expert, you will be pivotal in implementing new cloud functionalities in collaboration with agile development teams, product managers, and architects. Your expertise in cloud security will guide and mentor colleagues, helping align the organization's security and privacy goals. You will make critical, risk-based security decisions across systems, modules, and interfaces, working closely with car development teams and security specialists.
In this position, you'll apply your knowledge of AWS, Kubernetes, and best practices in cloud software development security, while conducting IT security reviews and risk assessments of connected car solutions and contributing to the overarching security strategy for Volvo's connected vehicles.
In order for you to fully enjoy this job we think that you have ideas on how the team can deliver secure functionality implemented on up to date IT cloud architecture and software.
We are looking for 2 possible backgrounds to complement the team:
Someone with over eight years of experience, including comprehensive requirements-handling and knowledge of cloud-specific regulations
Or
Someone over five years of experience, specifically in tooling and AWS technologies, with relevant certifications, and experience in java development.
Common:
All candidates should hold a BSc degree or higher in engineering or an equivalent field, be proficient in English, and have strong communication and collaboration skills. Familiarity with AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, and security frameworks like OWASP SAMM is also highly beneficial. An analytical mindset, problem-solving abilities, and a commitment to achieving robust cybersecurity standards will ensure your success in this role.
