Cyber Security Analyst
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
Would you like to be a leader in a growing organization and support the advancement of cybersecurity at Volvo Cars? Do you want to be a part of our transformation and our mission to enable the organisation to act correctly around cyber risks? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
The Cyber Defence Centre team's responsibility is to guide, advise and protect Volvo Cars' and its customers by designing and embedding security in everything we do using future proof, automated and data driven solutions, ensuring we stay on the safe side.
Furthermore, advanced analytics will facilitate and guide business functions e.g. by enabling self-service capabilities and providing personalized real-time data insights. This will ensure a more proactive approach to detecting and responding to cybersecurity threats and incidents. Our teams consist of experts in all areas of cybersecurity - Cyber Defence Centre 24/7 Operations, and cybersecurity enablement including an academy, advisory, and data management.
In this role, your primary responsibilities will be to oversee and enhance security monitoring, detection, and response capabilities to ensure the protection of the company's digital assets. Besides this, you will:
• Research the newest developments and advancements in the field of Cybersecurity to stay in the forefront when it comes to procedures and technology used for security operations and response.
• Ensure the continuous improvement of security tooling, technologies, and processes.
• Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to assess security risks and provide actionable recommendations.
• Collaborate closely with security leaders and cross-functional teams to manage risk, strengthen security posture, and drive remediation efforts while continuously tactical priorities.
• Oversee the development and maintenance of documentation, policies, procedures, and response.
What you'll bring
We are seeking a Security Operations Technical Lead. This is a senior-level position, overseeing Volvo Cars Security Operations Center (SOC) and engineering activities. We believe that you have a solid background in SOC processes and best practices, along with technical expertise and a strong passion for operational excellence.
You shall have similar previous experience and skills such as:
• Certified with CISM, CISSP or equivalent, accompanied by practical experience in the field.
• Strong operational background in cybersecurity, with expertise in SIEM platforms, threat intelligence, SOAR, cloud technologies, digital forensics, and incident response procedures.
• Familiar with data-driven and software development practices.
• Advanced analytical and problem-solving abilities, capable of identifying and addressing complex challenges effectively.
If you are passionate about cybersecurity, enjoy having fun at work, and have a track record of success in managing and leading diverse/distributed teams, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!
This is a full-time position in Gothenburg, Lindholmen office. We have a hybrid setting where we expect you to be in the office a couple of days a week.
Sounds interesting? Welcome your application!
We'd love to receive and review your application. We welcome you to apply in English as soon as possible, however no later than 16th of February 2025. Please apply through the provided link. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75373-43119688". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lovisa Ermell 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9116894