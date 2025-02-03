Customer Support Specialist
2025-02-03
The opportunity
We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist to join our Marketing and Sales team for Transformers in Sweden!
You will be a part of our team based in Västerås and take on responsibility to provide both internal and external customer support. In this position you have great opportunities to create a broad network internally and on an international level. When you feel comfortable in the role you get the opportunity to manage more complex projects and tasks on your own. In other words, your ambition is the foundation for your development opportunities!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
How you'll make an impact
As a Customer Support Specialist, you will be a part of the Order and Project support team, acting key contact towards our customers
Your responsibility will be to coordinate customer orders/projects including shipping, delivery, invoicing and settling of payments
Collaborate close cross functionally with other departments such as sales, after sales, finance, planning, production
Ensure a positive customer experience throughout the entire process
You will be contributing in our strive for continuous improvement of our processes.
You will work in an international context with supplying factories around Europe with opportunities to interact with different countries and cultures
Your background
You identify yourself as being customer- and solution oriented and enjoy giving service and support to exceed expectations
You are driven, well organized and knows how to prioritize your daily work
You have great communication skills and are service minded
You have a technical interest and an interest for the commercial aspects of doing business
You hold a university degree, or you have work experience within relevant fields. Experienced professionals or fresh out of university.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required, both written and spoken to be able to interact with various stakeholders
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. Embrace Diversity and Innovation and join our team at Hitachi Energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and might result with the advertisement being unposted with short notice, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Erik Björck erik.bjorck@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-05
