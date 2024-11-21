Customer Success Specialist who speaks German
Are you a person who wants to be challenged and develop within a company that is on an exciting growth journey? Do you want to be part of a great team and be the first point of contact for our German customers? If yes - keep reading!
Verendus was founded in 2010 in Jönköping, Sweden, with the aim of digitally revolutionizing the recreational vehicle industry. With our eponymous web-based software for recreational vehicle dealers, we already have over 700 customers in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Now we are looking for you, who wants to help us to keep giving great service and support to our German customers!
About the role
You will be the first point of contact for our customers when they have questions about Verendus and you will quickly become an indispensable part of our success story, which is based on exceptionally good service.
Your responsibilities will include:
Accepting all incoming customer support requests in Germany via phone, email or instant messages
Answering the support requests directly or coordinate with your colleagues
Identify areas for improvement and actively contribute to taking our customer support to the next level
Actively accompany new customers in the onboarding process, meet deadlines and action plans and ensure that old data is transferred to Verendus
If you want to, you can shoot tutorial videos and hold system training courses at the customer's site
About you
You have a service-oriented attitude and experience from customer service, preferably in an IT-oriented environment or in the automotive or recreational vehicle industry. You know how to deal with corporate customers and how to work with merchandise management systems. You work in a solution-oriented manner and have the "grit" to assert yourself even in difficult situations
You bring ambition, curiosity and commitment - three personal qualities that we particularly value at Verendus!
Apart from this, you have:
Fluent knowledge of German
Good English knowledge
Good computer skills
Interested?
We look forward to reading your application! If you have any questions about the position, the team or the company, please contact our Head of Customer Success,Arvid Jägenstedt (arvid.jagenstedt@verendus.se
). Feel free to read more about Verendus on our website or here on our career site.
About Verendus
Verendus is the market-leading business system in Europe for recreational vehicle dealers. Our customers are dealers within motorhomes, caravans, boats, ATVs, jet skis and motorcycles. We are located in Sweden, Norway and Germany, with 25 colleagues working in either product management, development, sales or customer service.
Verendus mission is to help our customers reach their full potential and improve everyday life in the industry, through smart and user-friendly system solutions. We want to make it easier for our customers to provide great service so that more consumers can enjoy leisure adventures on the roads, at sea or in the mountains.
Verendus is a part of Progrits
Verendus is a part of Progrits - a Nordic software group with about ten entrepreneurial companies in the automotive, e-commerce / logistics and travel industries. We are driven by technological innovation, with the requirement that customer value is always at the center.
Progrits means increased opportunities for development both for us as a company and for you as an employee. It also means greater security as investments are made in the long term and with perseverance.
