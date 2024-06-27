Customer Success Manager
2024-06-27
We are looking for a Customer Success Manager based in Malmö, Sweden.
Spiideo is the leading provider of automated broadcasting cloud-based solutions for video analysis and streaming of sports. With an entirely new way of recording, sharing, and analyzing sports performance and producing sports for streaming, Spiideo has a unique position in the market. Our solution strikes the perfect balance between performance, simplicity, and accessibility. Today, Spiideo is used by thousands of organizations globally, including some of the world's largest and most well-known professional and collegiate teams. Our customers can typically be found in team sports like soccer, basketball, ice hockey, field hockey, handball, etc.
THE OPPORTUNITY
We are now looking to expand the Spiideo team with the addition of aCustomer Success Manager based in Malmö,Sweden. You will be responsible for managing a portfolio of sports clubs, teams & organizations across Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.) helping them through Onboarding, Training, Renewals/Contract extension, and helping them maximize their potential with the Spiideo. This position is based in Malmö, Sweden and you will report directly to the VP of Customer Success.
As a Spiideo Customer Success Manager, you will:
Onboarding/training - help new customers get onboarded with Spiideo
Renewals - help customers renew their agreements
Upsell/expansion - help customers expand with new Spiideo products
Churn prevention - identify and assist customers who need extra support
Build great relationships with our key customers
Collaborate with Sales for larger expansion opportunities and trials to ensure successful outcomes
What we are looking for:
Fluent in English and 1 or more languages (German, French, Italian, Spanish)
Prior sales experience
Excellent with learning and teaching software products
Strong problem solving skills
Excellent communication andpresentation skills
Experience working in B2B SAAS is preferred - either in Sales or Customer success
Passion for customer success and get joy out of seeing our customers succeed
Self-motivated, positive, team first attitude
What we can offer:
A fun, highly skilled & motivated team with experience from world-leading companies
A fast-growing sports tech startup with a global footprint
A work environment where you use the latest, modern technologies & tools
Company offsite and team gatherings (1-2x per year)
A place where we prioritize self-learning through regular feedback, tools, or whatever you need to accelerate your skills & career
Opportunities to shape your own career development. The more responsibility you want, the more you will get
Location
This is a full-time onsite/hybrid positionbased in Malmö, Sweden, which is Spiideo's headquarter. You will report to VP of Customer Success who is currently based in Washington, DC
Benefits
You will be part of an international team with knowledgable and friendly people from many different nationalities and backgrounds. We offer a well developed benefits package, including a pension & insurance package according to collective agreement standard, parental leave pay, wellness contribution and the opportunity to spend two hours per week on physical activity. Ersättning
