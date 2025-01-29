Customer Sevice Support with French language skills!
2025-01-29
We are looking for someone eager to join an experienced team passionate about delivering first-class service! If you are service-minded and have excellent proficiency in French and English, you might be the person we are looking for. We look forward to receiving your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For our client in central Örebro, we are currently seeking a part-time Customer Service Support with excellent proficiency in French and English. As a Customer Service Support, you will be part of a skilled and trusted team dedicated to creating an outstanding customer experience throughout the entire process-before, during, and after purchase. Your responsibilities will include addressing customer inquiries related to products, campaigns, orders, deliveries, and payments, primarily via email.
While it is preferable for you to work on-site in Örebro, there is also an option to work remotely if you are not based in the area.
You are offered
• A perfect part-time job that can easily be combined with your studies or other primary employment of at least 50%.
• At Academic Work, we offer you great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network, and establish valuable connections for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Handle customer inquiries related to products, campaigns, orders, deliveries, and payments via email.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who are currently pursuing post-secondary studies at a minimum of 50% or have other primary employment of at least 50%.
• Someone with excellent written proficiency in French and English (language testing will be part of the process).
• Someone with strong IT skills and experience with digital communication channels.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in customer service
• Experience working with case management systems
• Proficiency in the Swedish language
As a person, you demonstrate strong commitment to your responsibilities and the team's shared goals. You are a collaborative individual who builds positive relationships, and your solution-oriented approach guides you in your role as a Customer Service Support.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Social
• Orderly
• Stable
Additional information:
• Start date: April
• Working hours: Daytime
• Location: Örebro
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
