Customer Service Representative (Swedish-speaking) - On-site
Webhelp Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Solna Visa alla kundservicejobb i Solna
2024-08-08
Experience the power of a game-changing career
Are you looking for what's next? We're a global technology and services leader that powers the brands of the future. We help well-known brands - the ones you use every day - improve their businesses with technology and integrated solutions, in over 70 countries.
If you're looking to grow and be inspired, as a Customer Service Representative in Barcelona (On-site), you will be part of our team of game-changers who are powering the brands of the future in electric cars.
Career growth and personal development
This is a great opportunity to experience the power of what's next and develop "friends for life" at the same time. We'll give you all the training, cutting-edge technologies, and the continuing support you'll need to succeed.
What you will do in this role
In everything we do, we believe in doing right by and for people - our clients, their customers, our people, our community, and our planet.
As a Customer Service Representative on our team, you will:
• Take incoming customer contacts (via telephone, email, chat & other automated alerts) and solve users' demands
• Log call details onto call management systems and provide response and resolution within SLA
• Maintain service and product knowledge and expertise associated with applications specific to individual customers
• Ensure contractual SLA is maintained
• Provide cover for other Agents in their absence, either within the same team or across teams
• Understand and comply with administrative duties including holiday, sickness and overtime
• Work on additional tasks required by Supervisor or Mentor connected to keeping up the service performance, quality and customer satisfaction
Your qualifications
We embrace our game-changers with open arms, people from diverse backgrounds, who are curious and willing to learn. Your natural talent to help others and go beyond WOW for our customers will fit right in with what we do and who we are.
Concentrix is a great match if you:
• Are proficient or bilingual in Swedish and are fluent in English
• Have 1 year working experience in Customer Service
• Posses working knowledge of IT Platform, equipment, and applications: Windows/MS Office/ internet configuration
• Have good disposition to work in a customer service environment
• Can take ownership and progress calls to resolution or to escalate call to resolution
It will be a plus if you have:
• Experience in the automotive industry
• Have working experience with electric vehicles or possess your own
Don't meet every requirement? No worries. We're dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace for everyone. If you feel you don't check every box, we still encourage you to apply. We'll do our best to match you with the right job, whether it's this one or another role.
What's in it for you
We challenge conventions to deliver outcomes unimagined by creating customer experiences that go beyond WOW. That's why we significantly invest in our people, our infrastructure, and our capabilities to ensure long-term success for our teams, our customers, and YOU.
In this role, we offer benefits that help support your unique lifestyle:
• Full-time 39 hours/week permanent contract: Monday to Friday rotative 08:00 to 18:00
• Salary 21 400 euros gross/year + up to 2000 euros gross/year in bonus
• Central location in Barcelona
• Bring-a-friend (referral) bonus opportunities
• Full paid training on the company and the project you'll be working on
• Career development programs and specialized courses
• Start date: ASAP
Experience the best version of you!
At Concentrix, we invest in our game-changers because we know that when our people thrive, our clients and their customers thrive.
If all this feels like the perfect next step in your career journey, we want to hear from you. Apply today and discover why over 440k+ game-changers around the globe call Concentrix their "employer of choice."
Concentrix is an equal opportunity employer
We're proudly united as one team, one company, globally. We're committed to equal employment opportunities for all candidates and a work environment free from discrimination and harassment. All our recruitment practices are based on business needs, job requirements, and professional qualifications, without regard to race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, family or parental status, national origin, disability, or any other classification protected by applicable national laws.
