Customer Project Manager
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2026-05-27
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At Gnutti Carlo Group Sweden, we are looking for a Customer Project Manager who thrives in a leadership role where influence, structure, and trust are key. This role focuses on leadership through project ownership, coordination, and the ability to bring people together around a common goal, with a strong emphasis on influence, collaboration, and accountability.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for driving complex industrialization and customer projects from early concept through to successful production start (SOP) and beyond. You will hold a central position in the organization, acting as the link between customer expectations and internal execution, ensuring that projects are delivered with precision, quality, and full industrial readiness.
As Customer Project Manager, you take full ownership of your projects. You lead without formal authority, guiding cross-functional teams and creating alignment across engineering, production, quality, maintenance, and suppliers. Your leadership is reflected in how you drive progress, manage priorities, and build trust with both customers and colleagues.
You will be responsible for structuring and driving projects according to defined stage-gate processes, ensuring transparency and clear direction at every phase. You act as the natural point of contact for the customer, representing the organization with professionalism and confidence, while ensuring that commitments are realistic and achievable.
A key part of the role is to ensure industrial readiness. This means securing the right conditions for a stable and efficient production, including cycle time, capacity, and process robustness. You will lead risk assessments such as FMEA and ensure that actions are not only identified but implemented and followed through.
The work also involves close collaboration with suppliers, particularly in relation to tooling and equipment, where your ability to follow up, challenge, and support becomes critical. Throughout the project, you continuously monitor progress and communicate status through structured governance, enabling early identification of risks and timely decisions.
What defines success
Success in this role is built on your ability to create momentum and clarity in complex situations. Delivering projects on time is important, but equally critical is ensuring that the organization is fully prepared at launch, with stable production and minimal disruption after SOP.
Strong relationships, both internally and with customers are a natural outcome of your way of working. You create confidence through structure, transparency, and accountability, and you ensure that challenges are addressed early rather than escalated late.
Your background
We believe you have a solid technical foundation, ideally with an engineering degree or equivalent experience, combined with experience from industrialization or manufacturing environments. Experience from the automotive industry is a strong advantage.
You are comfortable working close to customers and have experience in project roles where communication, coordination, and delivery have been central. You bring a good understanding of tools and processes such as FMEA, APQP, and production methods, and you know how to translate theory into practical results.
Who you are
You are a natural project leader, someone who takes ownership, builds trust, and creates structure in complex environments. You are analytical and data-driven, yet pragmatic in your decision-making. You communicate clearly and confidently, adapting your message to different stakeholders.
Most importantly, you act proactively. You don't wait for problems to grow, you identify risks early, address them, and ensure the project stays on track.
Why join us?
At Gnutti Carlo Group Sweden, you will join an international organization with strong industrial heritage and a clear ambition for the future. Here, you will have the opportunity to take a leading role in impactful projects, working closely with skilled colleagues in an environment where responsibility and trust go hand in hand.
Location: Södra Vi (Vimmerby), Sweden
Company: Gnutti Carlo Group Sweden
Selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Metallfabriken Ljunghäll AB
(org.nr 556218-2880)
Norra Storgatan 41 (visa karta
)
598 71 VIMMERBY Arbetsplats
Gnutti Carlo Group Kontakt
Linda Mukka linda.mukka@gnutticarlo.com 0705568108 Jobbnummer
9932014