Customer Complaints Coordinator

Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Customer Advocacy Coordinator for Cytiva is responsible for ensuring CBS (Custom BioProcess Solutions) related customer complaints and questions are handled in an appropriate and timely manner. The team works proactively with appropriate actions to prevent similar complaints to occur.
This position is part of the Custom Engineering department located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role. Custom engineering (CE) is a department within Cytiva, developing and delivering customized hard- and software for Biopharma-industry. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
You are part of Custom engineering (CE) Life cycle management team working with customer support and quality related tasks such as complaints and questions from our global market. As coordinator you are responsible for driving quality improvements, leading CAPA investigations and implementation, you act as field modification coordinator and analyze and report quality related trends together with the team.
You will have dedicated support from SME's (Subject matter experts) for technical details, investigations and responses.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Continuously monitor cases in SFDC, allocate them to experts, and send reminders to close cases in a timely manner.
Data management of quality related statistics and present output to management and QA.
Review of quality related data gathered from SFDC, Veeva, and Magic. Assemble monthly report out.
Support implementation of Customer Defect Tracking and Resolution (CDT&R) funnel at CBS.
Ownership of Lessons Learned Smartsheet. Provide feedback to section managers. Training with team members of each section.
The essential requirements of the job include:
BSc or MSc in Biotechnology or Life Sciences.
Knowledge of Cytiva Bioprocess products to the Biopharma industry.
Experience of complaint handling, CAPA processes or similar.
Demonstrated understanding of cross-functional needs and interdependencies to successfully deliver a superior customer experience.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluency in Swedish and English both written & oral communication.
