Customer Care Heroes - Danish & Finnish
2025-04-23
Most companies would agree that customer satisfaction is important and something worth striving for. But at Nordic Nest Group, it's more than that. We don't just want satisfied customers - we want to create value that goes far beyond the purchase itself.
Our very first core value is to deliver the best customer experience in the world, and we do that by truly caring about our customers - genuinely.
To make sure we can continue delivering world-class service, we're now strengthening our Customer Care team with more Danish-speaking and Finnish-speaking heroes!
About the role:
In the Customer Care team, you'll be part of a cheerful, international group with colleagues from all over the world - a team known for its amazing sense of community and strong team spirit. We're passionate, we love challenges, and what we enjoy most is working together!
Your main responsibilities will be;
Supporting and assisting our customers via phone, email, and chat
Delivering top-class service with empathy and a solution-oriented mindset
Creating world-class customer satisfaction in every interaction
Working towards set goals
Translate content in newsletters, banners and products
Creating content with a SEO-perspective, to ensure an effective communication to the specific market
We offer you a developing role where you will be a part of an engaged team full of energy and goal oriented focus.
About you:
We truly value personal qualities and are looking for someone with a genuine passion for customer service - someone who understands that the smallest details can make the biggest difference. You are attentive, communicative, and driven by the desire to help others. It's important that you thrive in a fast-paced, high-energy environment where things can change quickly.
To succeed in this role, you need to be structured and detail-oriented in your work, able to take initiative and ownership, and be motivated by working towards goals together with your team. For this position, we are looking for colleagues who are fluent in both spoken and written Danish and English or Finnish and English.
Team spirit and dedication are key parts of our culture. That's why it's essential that you enjoy being part of an engaged and supportive team - and that you're eager to contribute to a strong sense of togetherness, so we can reach our goals together.
Are you ready to join the team?
We offer a permanent part-time employment starting as soon as possible, according to agreement. Our working hours are during weekdays and regular office hours, and we work together at our office in Kalmar. Since we're constantly striving to create the world's best customer experience, working hours may occasionally include evenings and/or weekends when needed.
We believe that talent and personal qualities say more about your potential than documented experience. That's why we use personality tests early in the recruitment process. For this role, we'll also include a work sample to assess written communication skills.
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Submit your application today! We review applications on a rolling basis, which means the position may be filled before the application deadline.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to reach out to David Carnelius, at david.carnelius@nordicnest.com
or Oscar Gorton, at oscar.gorton@nordicnest.com
. We're looking forward to hearing from you!

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Nest AB
(org.nr 556628-1597) Arbetsplats
Nordic Nest Group Kontakt
Oscar Gorton oscar.gorton@nordicnest.com Jobbnummer
9299722