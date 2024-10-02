CRO Manager
Are you driven by data insights and passionate about transforming them into engaging user experiences that lead to quality bookings? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your work makes a real impact? Then this role is for you!
About the role
As a Conversion Manager at Bergman Clinics Commercial Care, you will be part of our dynamic Customer Acquisition Team. Together with other specialists, we focus on attracting leads and maximizing conversions for our brands, including Memira and Bey Clinics across Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and Germany. Your main responsibility will be to analyze and optimize the digital customer journey, identifying areas for improvement and implementing experiments to boost engagement and reduce lead costs. You will take ownership of testing, measuring, and fine-tuning conversion points throughout the marketing funnel.
Key responsibilities
Analyze and optimize conversion points across the marketing funnel
Lead A/B testing, usability testing, and other experiments to continuously enhance user experience and grow towards our KPI's
Collaborate with the design and marketing teams to create compelling landing pages and campaigns
Drive the development of data-driven insights and implement improvements that optimize conversion flows
Monitor key metrics and KPIs, including conversion rates and cost per lead, providing actionable recommendations
Who you are
You have a relevant academic degree or equivalent work experience
You are passionate about data analysis and can turn insights into tangible actions
You have experience with A/B testing, web analytics tools like Google Analytics, and are familiar with platforms such as Wordpress and Salesforce
You are business- and performance-oriented, thriving in a fast-paced environment where decisions need to be made quickly
You have a keen eye for detail and understand how user experience (UX) and customer experience (CX) influence conversion rates
You are fluent in verbal and written english
Tools you'll be using Google Analytics A/B testing tool Wordpress Salesforce Marketing and Service Cloud.
Why join Bergman Clinics? At Bergman Clinics, you'll have the opportunity to grow in an international and fast-expanding organization that values innovation and progress. You'll be working closely with a passionate and cross-functional team, where your contribution will play a crucial role in our success. We offer an environment where you're encouraged to test, experiment, and grow - both professionally and personally.
Apply now! If you're ready to take the next step in your career and want to be part of driving digital growth for Bergman Clinics.
Location: Hagastaden, Solna
Employment type: Full time permanent position, starting with a 6-month probationary period
Start: January 2025
Read more on our career page by clicking herewww.memira.se/jobb.
Memira by Bergman Clinics offers a complete range of vision correction and eye care services. We have gathered ophthalmologists, surgeons, specially trained optometrists, orthoptists, and nurses who work closely together at one of our 66 clinics. We are Scandinavia's leading provider of laser eye surgery and lens replacement, and we are now rapidly expanding within eye healthcare, both publicly and privately funded. The Memira group currently has a turnover of approximately SEK 800 million and employs around 300 people across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Memira by Bergman Clinics top priority is putting people first and give our customers the highest quality plannable medical care.
Now is your chance to be part of this journey!
