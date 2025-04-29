CRO Analyst & UX Designer to Samsung
2025-04-29
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a driven CRO Analyst & UX Designer for an exciting full-time position based in their Stockholm office (Kista).
As a CRO Analyst & UX Designer, you will get to enhance the eCommerce user experience, optimize interfaces using data insights from heatmaps, session recordings, and user flows.
This role is perfect for someone who loves getting into the details, testing new ideas, and collaborating with a team to drive data-backed improvements. If you're analytical, creative, and eager to make an impact, we'd love to hear from you!
Job Scope & Key Deliverables:
User Experience & Interface Optimization: Design and refine high-converting, user-friendly eCommerce experiences, focusing on navigation, layout, and usability.
Data-Driven Enhancements: Analyse heatmaps, session recordings, and user flow reports to identify friction points and usability issues.
Landing Page & Funnel Design: Develop and test optimized page layouts, CTAs, and forms to drive better engagement and conversions.
Conversion-Focused UI Design: Ensure visual hierarchy, accessibility, and responsiveness are optimized for desktop and mobile users.
Cross-Team Collaboration: Work with site owners, Analysts, Developers, and Marketing to implement data-backed UX improvements.
Ongoing Optimization & Testing: Continuously test and improve design elements based on real-time data and user feedback.
Role Tasks:
UX/UI Audits & Enhancements: Conduct usability audits, analyze heatmaps and user flows, and propose layout improvements.
A/B Testing & Experimentation: Design alternative UI elements, navigation structures, and CTA placements for testing.
Mobile-First & Responsive Design: Ensure seamless, mobile-optimized experiences that improve conversion rates.
Collaboration & Implementation Support: Work with developers to ensure proper execution of CRO and UX changes.
Reporting & UX Insights: Share UX findings and conversion insights with stakeholders, making recommendations for ongoing improvements.
Main competence:
Analysing and Interpreting - Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Supporting and Co-operating - Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
Degree in UX/UI Design, Business, Data Analytics, or a related field.
Experience in e-commerce, CRO, A/B testing, and UX optimization.
Familiarity with customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
Fluency in Swedish & English.
Most relevant previous work experience:
Strong understanding of user behavior, site navigation, checkout flows, and purchase patterns.
Hands-on experience with A/B testing, heatmap analysis, and usability testing tools.
Knowledge of customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
Experience working with Jira, Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, Content Square, Figma.
Experience with content management systems and front-end UX implementation.
Ability to interpret data insights into actionable design improvements.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
