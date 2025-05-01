Country Manager - Sweden
The Country Manager - Sweden will oversee and lead all business operations within Sweden, ensuring strategic alignment with corporate objectives. This role requires a seasoned finance professional with a strong background in mining operations, finance, regulatory compliance, and leadership.
The Country Manager is responsible for leading all business operations within Sweden, and developing strategic partnerships with vendors, government agencies and ensuring stakeholder engagement. This role will work with senior leadership to develop and implement the Company's strategy in Sweden, aligning with our global business goals, including contributing to the Company's overall financial success. This position will oversee the finance and accounting portion of the Company's gold and silver trading operations. The Country Manager provides corporate financial planning and financing modeling for M&A opportunities and other material and strategical projects for the company. The Country Manager is also responsible for the entire operation of the business in Sweden, acting as the face of the company, driving both strategic decisions and day-to-day operations to ensure long-term success.
Qualifications & Skill Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance or Business
Masters of Business Administration or Chartered Financial Analyst, Chartered Professional Accountant preferred
Minimum 10+ years' experience in finance, administration or corporate development within the mining industry
Strong analytical skills with solid attention to detail
Strong communication and proven interpersonal skills, both written and verbal
Proven relationship building skills, with outside agencies, using tact and diplomacy
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12
E-post: ccantu@andeanpm.com
