Cost Analyst (m/w/d)(62132)
2025-01-20
Are you looking for the next step in your career? As a Cost Analyst (m/w/d) in our Customer Project Execution (CPX) Department, you will have the opportunity together with the Cost Management Team to develop and deliver our construction budgets. You will interface with several stakeholders within On-and Offshore. In this role you will have the opportunity to bridge your technical and commercial understanding. You will gain knowledge of the full value chain and have plenty of development opportunities.
NCE > Customer Project Execution > Cost Management
The Customer Project Execution (CPX) organisation is responsible for installing, commissioning and finally the handover of wind farms to our customers. Working closely together with the customer and other stakeholders is a key parameter to ensure this happens safely, cost efficiently and with a high-quality standard.
For this role, you'll be joining the Cost Management team, for the NCE region working on On-and Offshore projects. This team is responsible for developing and maintaining construction costing standards for Vestas projects and to deliver high quality project budgets to support sales activities and project completion. You'll be joining a multicultural and diverse team of 8 people, with a goal-driven approach towards the business.
Responsibilities
Supporting the Cost Specialist for delivering construction budgets within a specific region or project portfolio, and elaborate all cost bases for the projects in this region
Act as a sparring partner towards Bid Management and Project Management for all cost related topics in Sales phase
Support initiating cost optimization activities and review cost drivers with stakeholder (VPS, Sourcing, Controlling, Project Execution)
Test and support new product developments to bring down costs and ensure transparency of the product & value chain costs
Define, promote and develop periodically trainings within internal Construction Stakeholders to ensure cost awareness, and using the right budgeting
Develop and enhance cost estimation models, weather assessments, and processes linked to cost creation and cross-project benchmarking
Qualifications
Min. bachelor's degree in industrial engineering or business administration
Understanding of technical requirements, especially within the energy industry
Cost awareness and business understanding
Some level of experience with IT tools and process optimisation
Fluent proficiency in English and Regional Language
Contractual Knowledge
System and Process Knowledge
Competencies
As a person, you are professional and diligent by nature. You have a good sense of quality and a forward-thinking attitude. Furthermore, you:
Have great interpersonal skills, an inquisitive nature and an interest in people
Possess team spirit and thrive as part of a team, while at the same time being able to work with limited supervision
Are motivated and open to new experiences
You should be good at identifying and analyzing complex issues with high attention to detail and high power of concentration
Are pragmatic, structured and practical in your working style
Good at communicating knowledge and innovation to stakeholders at different levels in the organisation
What we offer
We are offering a fulfilling position with development opportunities in an inspiring environment at the world's leading wind turbine producer. We value initiative and precision. You will join an international team focused on sustainability and safety, working alongside colleagues who support and care for one another.
Additional Information
• Primary work location: Hamburg, Aarhus or Malmö.
• Expected number of worldwide travel days: 30 days per year.
• Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. We reserve the right to amend or withdraw our jobs at any time. Your CV and cover letter should be in English.
• Please apply by 19th February 2025.
You can apply online by clicking on the "Apply Online" button at the top or bottom of this page.
Please apply by 19th February 2025.
