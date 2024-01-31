Corporate Quality & Environmental Coordinator
Randstad AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you passionate about driving excellence in Quality and Environmental management on a global scale? Nefab, a leading innovator in packaging and logistics solutions, is seeking a dynamic individual to join us as the Global Quality & Environmental Coordinator. Working with the Head of Corporate Quality, the Global Quality & Environmental Coordinator is responsible to participate in the development of the Corporate Quality. Environmental Management Systems, including the deployment and implementation of different processes and routines both sites locally as well as globally. This position is ideally located in Kista, Stockholm and you will report to the Head of corporate quality. Do you want to be part of a global organization and contribute to our growth journey? Apply to the position as the Global Quality & Environmental Coordinator
Our core values are Simplicity, Empowerment and Respect. Our ways of working are characterized by Customer First, Cooperation and Communication. This means that we are always putting customers first, through cooperation and communication. We respect each other and the environment. People are empowered to grow and innovate to simplify.
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with our recruitment partners Hanna Widé and Jeanette Walters. We use an evidence-based selection process. If you meet the criteria above, the first step in the process is to complete two tests: a problem-solving test (Matrigma) and a personality test (MAP). Following this, we conduct an initial selection to proceed to interviews. If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact the recruiting team. Reach out to Hanna Widé at hanna.wide@randstad.se
or Jeanette Walters at Jeanette.walters@randstad.se
Responsibilities
Participate in the development and maintenance of Corporate Documents related to Quality & Environmental Management, Business Continuity Management and Code of Conduct
Participate in the implementation of Corporate Processes both sites locally as well as globally
Give continual support to the local sites for a successful and accurate implementation and maintenance of the QMS, EMS, Business Continuity Management and Code of Conduct
Perform Internal Audits as requested by Audit Plan (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, CoC)
Perform Audits to Suppliers
Support local sites and sales to get prepared for Customer Audits and pass them successfully
Train employees in different aspects related to Quality & Management, Business Continuity Management and/or Code of Conduct
Cooperate with Corporate Leadership Team and other management teams in the elaboration and implementation of Corporate Policies, Directives and Guidelines
Provide support to local sites to interpret and understand applicable environmental regulati
Qualifications
You have at least three years of experience working in a Quality and Environmental role on a global level, with good experience from working with ISO 9001 and 14001.
It is good if you have knowledge also about ISO 45001 and Code of Conduct (eg RBA or similar).
You are used to work with tools, such as 8D reports, 5 Why analysis, Fishbone diagrams, Pareto analysis, PFMEA/FMEA etc.
You have a university degree or College Diploma in quality or equivalent experience/education, and you are trained as internal auditor for ISO 9001 and 14001
Experience from working globally with manufacturing companies is a merit.
You are fluent in English, both written and verbal.
As a person you possess strong communication, organization and time management skills.
You are analytical and like to work in a team.
About the company
Nefab Group AB
Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards. This contributes to a better tomorrow for our customers, for society, and for the environment. With more than 70 years of experience combined with competence and presence in more than 35 countries, we offer global solutions and local service worldwide to companies in industries such as Telecom, Datacom, Energy, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Lithium Batteries. Nefab has about 4500 employees in Europe, North & South America and Asia. In 2022 the turnover was SEK 10 billion. The owners of Nefab Group are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB (Wallenberg). Our core values are Simplicity, Empowerment and Respect. Our ways of working are characterized by customer first, cooperation, and communication. This means that we are always putting customers first, through cooperation and communication. We respect each other and the environment. People are empowered to grow and innovate to simplify. Nefab is an equal opportunity employer, embracing diversity and inclusion. We are committed to building teams with a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills. We believe everyone has talent, and therefore welcome all applications. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Jeanette Walters jeanette.walters@randstad.se +46733434766 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8434236