Corporate Development and Merger & Acquisition Manager
2023-08-29
Are you a seasoned professional with a passion for driving strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions? Do you have a proven track record of business development and successfully leading and executing growth opportunities? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Alfa Laval AB is a global leader in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling solutions. With a history spanning over a century, we have continuously pioneered innovative technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability across various industries. Our commitment to excellence and collaborative culture has earned us a trusted reputation worldwide.
About the job
We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced M&A Manager to join our team at Alfa Laval. As an M&A Manager, you will play a crucial role in driving our inorganic growth strategy and contribute significantly to the success of the company. Working closely with Alfa Laval's senior management teams, you will be a trusted business partner, providing expert guidance and delivering on inorganic growth opportunities.
Key Responsibilities
Act as a strategic partner to leaders and experts within the organization, understanding their objectives, and helping develop effective strategies to achieve them.
Stay updated on industry trends, competitor activities, and technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge.
Develop and execute comprehensive inorganic growth strategies, including M&A, minority investments, and divestments, in alignment with the overall corporate objectives.
Take ownership of building and managing the M&A funnel, working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to maintain a robust pipeline of potential targets.
Lead M&A, divestment, investment, and integration projects, following established processes and procedures to achieve successful outcomes.
Skillfully negotiate with external stakeholders and target company owners to ensure mutually beneficial agreements and successful transactions.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure strategic fit, value generation, risk management and alignment with business objectives.
Ensuring a seamless handover to integration managers upon successful acquisition completion, and lead integration efforts where necessary.
Driving continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the overall Corporate Development and Merger & Acquisition processes.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in business, Finance, Economics, or a related field. An MBA or equivalent is a plus.
Proven experience in M&A, corporate development, or related fields, with a successful track record of executing and closing deals.
Excellent negotiation and communication skills, both written and verbal, to engage with various stakeholders at different levels.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Demonstrated leadership capabilities and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
What's in it for you
At Alfa Laval AB, we offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package. Our inclusive and collaborative work environment fosters professional growth and development. Join a global organization committed to sustainability, innovation, and making a positive impact.
