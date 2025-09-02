Corporate Communications Manager
Job Description
As a Corporate Communication Manager you will lead and execute the company's external corporate communication as well as the internal communications, ensuring our messaging aligns with business and brand objectives, collaborating with stakeholders throughout the global organization. You will be responsible for internal communications and external corporate communications, including media relations. You will report to Head of Brand & Marketing and collaborate cross-functionally with diverse teams.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Lead and execute external corporate communication and internal communications strategies
Ensure messaging aligns with business and brand objectives
Manage proactive and reactive media relations
Handle crisis and brand reputation issues
Craft messaging for areas such as Sustainability, Expansion, HR, Customer Service, and Social Media
Support and train brand spokespeople and collaborate closely with the Managing Director
Work with H&M Group central communications team to ensure compliance with group policies.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate with the Head of Brand & Marketing and work cross-functionally with diverse teams across the global organization. You'll also partner with the H&M Group central communications team and key stakeholders in various departments.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
8-10 years of experience in corporate communications, public relations, or related fields within a global organization
Proven expertise in media relations, crisis management, and internal communications
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Proficient in English, both written and spoken
Experience in change management and communications
Strong strategic, planning, and organizational skills
Ability to work both proactively and reactively.
And people who are...
Strategic thinkers with a hands-on approach
Collaborative and solution-oriented
Able to balance holistic perspectives with attention to detail
Passionate about the fashion industry
Comfortable in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting, feel free to apply by sending in your CV and Portfolio in English as soon as possible, but no later than 9th Sep 2025. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Please note: We may take down the ad before the deadline if we receive a high volume of qualified applications, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
In this role, you will have the flexibility to work both remotely and from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and teamwork.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
& Other Stories is a modern fashion brand that tells expressive stories. Designed for everyday living - with its excitement, curiosity and imperfections - our clothes empower those who think differently. Learn more about & Other Stories here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, &Other Stories based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
