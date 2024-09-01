Control & Automation Engineer
2024-09-01
Some of the things you'll do
Join Altris, a pioneering company at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions. We are dedicated to advancing Sodium-Ion battery technology, with a focus on developing, scaling up, and industrializing the first Sodium-Ion cathode manufacturing facility in Europe. Cathode production is the cornerstone of our business, positioning us as a leader in this innovative industry.
We are seeking a dedicated and skilled Control & Automation Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing, optimizing, and automating our Sodium-Ion cathode manufacturing processes. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking project that will establish Altris as the premier developer of Sodium-Ion cathode technology, ultimately contributing to the transition towards truly sustainable battery chemistry.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Defining and development of automation requirements specification and control system architecture
Design and implement automation systems for advanced factories, consisting of conveyors, vision systems, AGV's and specialized manufacturing equipment
Be part of the team to select key automation solution suppliers and collaborate to deliver turnkey solutions to enable prototyping or manufacturing.
Work jointly with industrialization and manufacturing teams to identify and implement new opportunities to upgrade automated processes and increase productivity.
Develop and implement control strategies for automated systems, including PLC programming, HMI design, and SCADA systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate control systems with existing infrastructure, ensuring seamless operation and communication between different components.
Analyze and improve automation processes to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and minimize operational costs.
Diagnose and resolve issues in control systems, ensuring minimal disruption to operations. Provide technical support and maintenance to keep systems running smoothly.
Lead and manage automation projects from conception through commissioning, including budgeting, scheduling, and resource allocation
Ensure all control systems adhere to industry standards and regulatory requirements, prioritizing safety in all aspects of design and implementation.
What Were looking for
Degree in Electronics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering
4+ years of experience within Industrial Automation in automated manufacturing environments such as: automotive, batteries CAM, semiconductors, pharmaceutical, medical devices etc.
Proficiency in programming languages such as ladder logic, structured text, and function block diagram
3+ years PLC/SCADA programming, especially Siemens TIA portal systems and Beckhoff
3+ years in OPC connectivity and MES interfaces
Experience in designing electrical schematics using CAD tools such as EPlan or AutoCAD
Experience in writing technical documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, UML, Test Cases, Test Records)
Experience with automation platforms like Siemens, Allen-Bradley, or Schneider Electric
Previous experience working in a startup environment, demonstrating the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic setting and a high degree of adaptability.
Strong understanding of industrial communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, Profibus, Ethernet/IP)
Experience in electrical design is highly desirable and will be considered a strong advantage
Familiarity with robotics, motion control, and sensor technologies.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582), https://www.altris.se/ Arbetsplats
Altris Kontakt
Amanda Persson amanda.persson@altris.se Jobbnummer
8872390