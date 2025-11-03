Control Application Engineer, Västerås
2025-11-03
Join VIPAS AB as a Control Application Engineer - Entry/intermediate level
Are you ready to thrive in the dynamic world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB is on the lookout for passionate, driven professionals to join our growing team and take on exciting new projects across Sweden.
About VIPAS ABAt VIPAS AB, we believe technology should empower businesses-not complicate them. We're an IT consulting company that delivers smart, scalable, and tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java, Python, and Cloud platforms. Our expertise spans: Software Development, DevOps & Automation, Embedded Systems, Manufacturing Enginering, Mechanical Enginering, Android & Mobile Solutions, Project Management & Engineering and so on.
We're not just consultants-we're strategic partners guiding organizations through digital transformation with confidence and clarity.
Your RoleAs a Consultant at VIPAS AB, you'll work as a control Application Engineer within Power Quality, you will be responsible for the control functionality of FACTS devices in high-impact delivery projects. You will be involved throughout the entire project lifecycle-from design and implementation to verification and commissioning-and collaborate with experts across multiple engineering disciplines. Key Responsibilities:
Design & Development Design, implement, and verify power control algorithms and logic for FACTS devices.
Create, modify, debug, test, and deploy control algorithms.
Design and test control logic, including PI/PID or similar control algorithms.
Apply function block programming techniques.
Testing & Verification Perform combined testing of control system software and hardware.
Conduct Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing using real-time simulators.
Prepare customer submittals and test procedures.
Participate in factory acceptance tests and provide technical support.
Collaboration & Customer Interaction Work closely with SCADA, HMI, Network, Cyber Security, and other engineering teams.
Understand customer needs by reviewing specifications and participating in meetings.
Maintain extensive contact with engineering groups, lead engineers, and customers.
Requirements:
Understanding of FACTS applications.
Knowledge of control theory and power electronics.
Experience with simulation tools such as MATLAB or real-time simulators.
Familiarity with signal processing, active/reactive power concepts is a plus.
Qualifications
BSc or MSc in Engineering with specialization in Control Systems, Power Systems, Automatic Control Theory, Software Engineering, or similar.
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage but not mandatory.
Experience with MACH system is a plus.
Ability to work independently and in teams, with a strong sense of responsibility.
Why VIPAS AB?
At VIPAS AB, we don't just offer jobs-we build careers. Here's why top IT professionals choose us:
Secure & Transparent Employment We follow the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement, ensuring fair compensation, benefits, and long-term stability.
Diverse Industry Exposure Work on high-impact projects across Telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking, gaining experience that spans multiple sectors.
Accelerated Career Growth Whether you're a seasoned developer or an emerging tech leader, we offer continuous learning, challenging assignments, and leadership opportunities to help you grow fast and grow smart.
Culture of Collaboration & Curiosity Join a team that values innovation, inclusion, and integrity. At VIPAS, your ideas matter, your voice is heard, and your growth is celebrated.
How to Apply
Ready to make an impact? Send your resume and cover letter to [contact email]
. We review applications continuously-so don't wait!
Note: Only candidates with Sweden PR/citizenship or a valid work permit will be considered.
