Continental Material Planner
2025-01-14
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Do you embrace change? Are you communicative and enjoy collaborating with others? Do working with digital tools and using data to develop new ways of working sound appealing to you? Are you experienced in logistics or supply chain management? If yes, keep on reading as the position Continental Material Planner might be for you!
Who are we?
Service Market Logistics (SML) is part of Volvo Group Trucks Operations (GTO). We have 5300 employees on more than 60 locations world-wide. Our job is to design, manage and optimize the Service Market supply chain for all Volvo Group brands. This includes making sure that spare parts are distributed from suppliers to the dealers, ensuring availability of parts everywhere in the world.
Material Planning Vehicle is a part of the Gent/EU Region within GTO Service Market Logistics and we are responsible for the distribution of aftermarket products, from supplier to our central warehouses. In our team we truly believe that a supportive environment, curiosity and team effort gives you a passion for what you do. And when you have that passion, our customers will notice!
What do we do?
The Continental Material Planner (CMP) is responsible for a portfolio of suppliers delivering to the central warehouses in Gent and Lyon. The CMP has the overall responsibility of the supplier relationship for a specific parts assortment. This includes supplier management, backorder handling, and supplier escalation. We also drive development of the material planning process through continuous improvements.
We are on a journey where we explore new digital solutions with the aim to develop new ways of working. Maintaining and developing these solutions will be an important part of what we do. This is a great time to join us as the cooperative environment and explorative mindset that we have is quite unique!
Our work is done in close cooperation with the Volvo brands, Group Truck Technology (GTT), Group Truck Purchasing (GTP), Demand/Inventory planning and the suppliers. We offer you a position where you will get an excellent opportunity to build a broad international network both internally and externally.
Who are you?
Now you know a little bit about us. We would like to describe who we think that you are, our new colleague. We imagine you taking on a challenge with a positive mindset and a smile. You are also great at communicating and collaborating to reach the goals you set up, whether it's internally with your colleagues or a supplier on the other side of the planet. We believe that you are passionate about trying new things and are always looking to expand your knowledge. You have experience of or feeling a strong curiosity about data analysis using Business Intelligence tools (e.g. QlikView, Power BI).
We expect you to have experience and/or a university degree in the supply chain/logistics area as that's the core of what we do. You will need to have excellent English skills as this is the language used in the team and in our collaboration with colleagues and suppliers.
If you want to know more about who we are, have a look at these videos:
* 'Who I want to be': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEXjvmQeLUM&t=1s
* 'Fridges without food': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqPBE-j2VhA&t=28s
Do you want to join our team and take part in our change journey? Don't hesitate to apply!
Applications will be reviewed continuously, don't wait until the deadline to apply.
Curious, and have some questions? Feel free to contact:
Alexandros Taktikos, Manager Material Planning
Madeleine Ahnström, HR Business Partner
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
