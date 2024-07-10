Content Marketing Manager
Oneflow AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oneflow AB i Stockholm
Oneflow builds a SaaS contract automation platform to help businesses modernize the legacy way of working with contracts. Oneflow has since April 2022 traded on Stockholm's Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is a rapidly growing tech scale-up located in the heart of Stockholm. We have created a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into helpful, truly digital contracts that feel like magic.
This is you
We're looking for a seasoned content marketing professional who's a highly skilled writer to join our marketing team! You deeply understand B2B technologies and the intricacies of modern buyer behavior. You'll create engaging content, from writing insightful blogs to crafting copy for visual communications, with the goal to drive awareness and traffic to the website. Data is important to you to create compelling written content that educates and sets the tone in the market. Your expertise in orchestrating the right tools for the job, especially AI, will be crucial as you know when to leverage technology and when to add a human touch.
In this role, you'll have the opportunity to proactively plan, execute content strategies, and level up the content profession using AI. As a great storyteller with a pedagogical approach, your curiosity and intentional understanding of our target audiences will shine through in your work. If you're ready to make a significant impact and help shape the B2B content landscape, we'd love to hear from you!
What you'll do
Content creation: Write and publish high-quality, engaging B2B content in various formats across our digital channels. This can include, but not limited to, the Oneflow blog, promotional copy for ads and social media, guest blogs, newsletters, etc. with the goal to increase traffic and engagement.
Thought leadership and SEO: Take ownership of the Oneflow blog through consistently publishing written content to build audience and drive traffic from digital channels, utilizing knowledge in distribution strategies and leveraging AI to improve output.
Search optimization: Continuously optimize content for search, workflows, and processes to adapt to changing buyer behavior in searching for information.
Strategy development: Lead, create and execute effective B2B content marketing strategies across our digital channels-owned and paid-to drive growth and engagement.
Automation: Implement and optimize automation tools and generative AI technologies for content creation, distribution, and publishing workflows.
Performance analysis: Utilize analytics tools to analyze content performance, identify trends, and gather insights to enhance content strategies.
Skills and requirements
At least 5 years of experience in the B2B content marketing profession with demonstrated experience in leading and developing impactful B2B content strategies for promoting written content across various digital channels
Deep industry knowledge in content marketing and a proven track record of driving growth through written content at scale
Experience from SEO and technical copywriting - it is excellent if you are well versed in the tech industry and SaaS, the B2B buying process, the market trends surrounding our target markets
Demonstrated ability to build an audience, in at least one specific channel of owned media such as blogs, newsletters or podcasts
Demonstrated experience using prompts or technical proficiency in automation tools and generative AI technologies to scale content effectiveness
Experience in automating content creation, distribution, and publishing workflows, and a genuine interest in generative AI technologies
Proven track record in leveraging analytics tools for content analysis, continuous improvement of content performance, and identifying trends and insights
Excellent writing skills in English
Come work with us
We value gender equality and diversity in organization, so we strive for a team that reflects the diversity in today's society. At Oneflow we encourage and welcome applicants who are people of color, LGBTQI+, people with disabilities and those without a college degree. Our recruitment is based on competence.
The recruitment process starts with an interview with Aleksandra from the People & Culture team. After that, you will complete a personality and logic test, then prepare an assignment before your final interview with Ling and Monica.
We're excited to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oneflow AB
(org.nr 556903-2989)
Gävlegatan 12 A (visa karta
)
113 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8796585