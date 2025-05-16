Concept Artist
2025-05-16
About ELK Studios With a passion for games! Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world.
Do you want to be part of creating fantastic, unique and entertaining iGaming experiences in a competitive global market? We are looking for a talented 2D Concept Artist with a strong passion for bringing life, expression and excitement to our growing games portfolio.
ELK is a leading developer in the iGaming industry, known for our innovative, visually stunning, and critically acclaimed game titles and IPs. We push the boundaries of gameplay and visual fidelity, setting new standards in the iGaming world.
At ELK Studios we believe working together onsite is a big part of our success. It allows us to work efficiently across teams and it keeps innovation and creativity high.
About the role
We're seeking a talented and passionate 2D Concept Artist to join our game studio to help shape the visual identity of our upcoming titles. As a key member of the pre-production team, you'll define the look and feel of our games by creating captivating and unique concepts and help shape the narrative that will inspire and guide our team throughout the production process.
Working as a concept artist at ELK offers a similar setting as the broader gaming industry, with one key difference: the opportunity to explore a wide variety of game styles and themes within shorter development cycles. This dynamic environment allows for constant creativity and fresh challenges.
A typical work week as a Concept Artist can consist of
Concept Art Creation: Craft 2D concept art for a variety of assets, including characters, environments, props, and more. Your work may range from quick sketches that explore ideas to fully rendered pieces that set the standard for the game's visual style while also having in mind to create designs that fit gameplay needs.
Explore styles: You will work across a variety of art styles to match the unique vision of each project. At ELK no game looks the same and we take pride in pushing the boundaries of our conceptual ideas.
Teamwork: Collaborate closely with the Creative Director, Art Director, and Project Manager to make sure your designs align with the game's artistic direction, theme, and gameplay.
Who you are
We believe you are motivated by the opportunity and freedom to sketch broadly and that you are unpretentious and comfortable with the fact that much of what you create may not make it into the final game production. It is important that you are organized and solution-oriented with the ability to tackle challenges and solve problems and proactively request feedback from relevant stakeholders.
You have strong graphic skills focused on concept design and an excellent ability to draw in a variety of styles. As a Concept Artist, you will explain concepts and artistic decisions to the team responsible for production. Therefore, the role requires you to be versatile and possess strong communication skills, both spoken and written. You are self-driven, and responsible and strive to develop your skills and others constantly. You also possess a strong sense of ownership and deliver on deadlines.
What We're Looking For
• Previous experience in a gaming studio and a strong passion for games
• Strong foundational skills in drawing, painting, and design
• Expertise in creating a variety of assets, from quick exploratory sketches to fully rendered characters and game-ready designs
• A strong portfolio showcasing your artistic range, creativity, and ability to create both quick concepts and polished artwork
Skills and Abilities
• Versatility to adapt to a wide range of art styles, including fantasy, sci-fi, historical, and stylized
• Proficiency with industry-standard software such as Photoshop or Procreate
• Experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams, including game designers and animators
Language
The ideal candidate will possess excellent English language skills, both in written and verbal communication, as this is essential for daily tasks and collaboration. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus but not required.
We offer
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to succeed. We work on-site at our awesome office, 2 minutes from T-Centralen in Stockholm.
For the right candidate, the recruitment process includes: interviews (digitally and at our studio), as well as a work assignment. We will fill the position as soon as we have found the right candidate, so do not hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
- Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elkab Studios AB
(org.nr 556902-6155), https://www.elk-studios.com/ Arbetsplats
ELK Studios Jobbnummer
9344905