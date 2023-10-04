Compliance Officer
Experience in third party risks, risk assessment process and due diligence.
Experience in implementation and use of compliance IT tools such as TPM risk management.
Experience in project management.
Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams in developing and implementing compliance processes and IT tools.
High ethical standards and a prominent ability to prioritize and see what is important.
Good influencing skills and ability to lead others also without formal authority.
Job Description
We are looking for a Compliance Officer that can drive implementation of a new third party risk assessment IT tool along with accompanying process. You will work with our client's project to design processes, implement the IT tool and be responsible for the change management activities to make it happen. You will report to the Head of Compliance, who is also overseeing the daily work relating to sustainability.
As Compliance Officer your key responsibilities are:
• Design a third party risk assessment process that supports the implementation of the IT tool.
• Coordinate and drive the implementation of the IT tool together with our IT organization.
• Liaise with key stakeholders to facilitate for the implementation of the new process.
• Create and perform trainings for compliance and business personnel.
• Serve as subject matter expert on third party risk assessments.
• Test and use the system to ensure that the process and systems are working as planned.
• If time allows, support with general matters relating to compliance (anti-corruption, sanctions, AML etc).
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-10-25 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-04-25 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm.
