Completions Lead / Coordinator
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden
2024-11-01
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige
The main role of the Completions Systems Coordinator is to set up, populate, manage and control the Project Completions Management System. The Completions System Coordinator reports directly to the Completions Integration Manager. The Completions Systems Coordinator will ensure that all data required to populate the CMS is strictly controlled and managed. The Completions System Coordinator will be responsible for the preparation of completions status reports and provide input to the project completions and commissioning planning and look ahead. Responsibilities also include the management of punch list reporting, data verification and validation, developing effective system and sub-system breakdown structures, ensuring system backups are done, logged and stored and the management of change requests to commissioning data and information for the project. The Completions System Coordinator will also assist in the update of schedules and reports to effectively monitor commissioning progress and to provide early identification of problem areas. Additional duties include interfacing with the various EPC and sub-contractor completion personnel and commissioning managers to assist with monitoring and tracking the status of the construction handover status, the pre-commissioning and commissioning status and producing a consolidated overview of overall project completion.
The primary accountabilities for the Completions System Engineer are:
Manage the day-to-day completions data as received from the various inspections and testing records.
Maintenance and accuracy of information held in the database.
Internal departmental company focal point for all completion and handover status from MC handover through to handover.
Ensure that all vendor equipment is tagged per the project numbering system.
Provide the main interface with the Certifying Authority.
Produce commissioning status reports including the weekly progress reports
Develop commissioning status reports as requested by the approved departmental supervisors and managers.
Provide completion status input to the project controls team.
Input to the planning of commissioning activities in regard to test data requirements.
Develop and Manage the Mechanical Completion and Commissioning Dossiers
To assist the CSU discipline engineers and leads in scheduling mechanical completion and identification of commissioning system priorities
To assist the construction and commissioning engineers with work planning and work priorities
To monitor and report on the progress of all commissioning activities and assist in the preparation of commissioning progress reports and presentation material
Assist in OEM/vendor call-off scheduling and managing OEM/vendor-specific commissioning test protocols.
Take part in internal meetings with the site team and contribute to a common approach to commissioning status and concerns.
Experience Requirements: The Completions System Engineer shall preferably have a discipline background with a minimum of 10 years experience in Major Projects with at least 5 years of which has been spent in a Completions Coordinator role. The Completions Systems Coordinator will be fully conversant with Completions Management software and the technical requirements for system configuration, data population and revision management. Experience in project planning and coordination, handover assurance and verification processes and progress reporting and management is required.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01
Stegra Boden
