Do you want to take on a role within communications and contribute to delivering business impact and great results? At Sandvik Group we're now looking for a Communications Professional for a temporary position for one year due to parental leave.
This is an excellent opportunity to build yourself a solid base within communications and get the opportunity to further develop within the field. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
About your job
You provide strategic and operative communication solutions to our business by creating a good understanding of our business direction, priorities, objectives, vision and core values. In this specific role, you have two main responsibilities: handle Sandvik Group functions communication as a Communications Business Partner and manage the leadership communication program.
Communications Business Partner
You lead and execute strategic communications - with a focus on Group IT needs - ensuring alignment with its business priorities. You're responsible for developing and executing a strategic communications plan tailored to the Group function's goals, while also driving hands-on execution to create high-quality, innovative, and timely communication. A strong focus is placed on crafting engaging and user-centric content for end-users within Group IT.
Your work also encompasses communications planning, training initiatives, crisis communications, and event management. In your day-to-day, you collaborate closely with our stakeholders and the Corporate Communications Business Partner team to ensure alignment and effectiveness in your efforts.
Communication in Leadership
This role also includes an exciting opportunity to develop and drive communication strategies for Sandvik's leadership training modules. These modules are a priority area for Group Communications, designed to support leadership growth across Sandvik.
The location for this position is either at the World Trade Center in Stockholm or Sandviken. We offer you a hybrid work solution.
About you
You're personal, trustworthy and enjoy taking on an advisory role. With your good communication and networking skills, you quickly form stable relationships. Having a project management mindset, you're able to coordinate activities, prioritize and self-coordinate. With confidence in your knowledge, you know when to challenge and have no problem in saying no, always making sure to explain your point of view. Acting in a fast-paced environment excites you, and your easy going and collaborative mindset is a great fit for us. We believe that your knowledge is backed by a university degree in marketing or communication, and you can handle channels like LinkedIn and our intranet. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Cristina Kapp, Vice President of Corporate Communications & Brand, cristina.kapp@sandvik.com
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Tanja Benavides
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than January 5th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0072941.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
