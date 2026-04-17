Communications Officer | Alten Nordics
Alten Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive on storytelling, events, and building meaningful connections? ALTEN is looking for a dynamic Communications Officer to join our team in Stockholm and drive our brand presence across the Nordics (Sweden, Finland, Denmark). If you're passionate about crafting compelling content, organizing impactful events, and collaborating across borders-this role is for you!
Your Mission
As part of the Nordics Communications Team, you'll work closely with our Stockholm-based colleague to design and execute strategic communication plans-from internal engagement to external brand visibility. Your role blends creativity, project management, and relationship-building to elevate ALTEN's voice in the region.
Key Responsibilities
Events & Engagement
• Plan and execute internal events (workshops, team-building, technical sessions) to foster culture and collaboration.
• Organize customer-facing events and seminars to support business growth.
• Coordinate ALTEN's presence at job fairs and campus recruitment events (in partnership with the Recruitment Team).
• Manage merchandising and branding materials for consistency and impact.
Content & Storytelling
• Create digital and print content (newsletters, articles, videos, presentations) for internal and external audiences.
• Grow and empower our internal ambassador communities to amplify our message.
Strategy & Operations
• Develop and deploy annual communication plans with the Team Leader.
• Oversee budgets, expenses, and KPIs to ensure alignment with goals.
• Lead or contribute to cross-regional or international projects.
Your Profile
• 2+ years of experience in communications, marketing, or event management.
• Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Communications, Marketing, PR).
• Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken) with exceptional communication skills.
• Project management prowess: Organized, proactive, and able to juggle deadlines.
• Creative mindset: You bring fresh ideas and a knack for engaging audiences.
• Collaborative spirit: Comfortable working autonomously and in cross-functional teams.
What we offer
• Impactful work: Shape how ALTEN is perceived in the Nordics.
• Hybrid flexibility: Based in Stockholm with occasional travel to our Nordic offices.
• Growth opportunities: Be part of a global network with room to innovate.
Apply today and let's build something great together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Arbetsplats
Alten Stockholm Jobbnummer
9861695