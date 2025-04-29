Communication Officer
2025-04-29
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
You will become a member of the Industrial Relations Office (IRO) within the Access & Collaborations group.
The A&C group play a crucial role in managing and supporting the interactions between the MAX IV Laboratory and its academic and industrial users through access procedures, national & international collaboration projects, as well as other outreach activities.
About the role
We are looking for a skilled and hands-on communications officer to support our Industrial Relations Office during the remainder of 2025. This is a temporary position with a strong operational focus. You will play a key role in producing our annual printed industry report and developing industrial user case stories that showcase how companies benefit from using MAX IV.
Main responsibilities
- Take lead on the production of our 2025 Industry Report, including planning, content creation, interviews, layout coordination and liaison with external suppliers
- Develop and write industrial user cases, making complex research stories accessible and relevant to non-specialist audiences
- Support content creation for our website, presentations and printed material, all with an industry-oriented perspective
- Collaborate with scientists, industry users, and communication colleagues to gather and translate technical information into engaging narratives
- Contribute to the IRO's outreach and engagement activities as needed
Required qualifications
- Master's degree in Communication, Journalism or equivalent
- Minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience in science communication, journalism or similar roles
- Professional-level English, both written and spoken
Proven experience in:
- Writing and editing content for non-expert audiences
- Managing editorial processes and publications
- Collaborating with experts to translate complex information
Meriting qualifications:
- Professional-level Swedish
- Experience working in both public sector and private industry
- Experience with communication in a scientific or research-focused environment
- Familiarity with layout tools (e.g., InDesign) or content platforms (e.g., WordPress)
As a person you are a confident writer, proactive doer, and structured communicator. You enjoy turning complex material into engaging content. You thrive on clear deliverables and deadlines, and you take pride in producing high-quality material that supports long-term industry engagement.
What we offer
When you join us at MAX IV, you step into a world of cutting-edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world and generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development and respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supportive environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.se https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careerjobs/comp_and_benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
