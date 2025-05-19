Communication Manager with strong UX design-and copywriting experience
2025-05-19
We are looking for a Communication Manager with strong UX design-and copywriting experience for a company in the banking industry. This role can be located in either Stockholm, Malmö or Helsingborg. Start August 11th, 4-5 months contract to begin with.
Job description:
Communication management and content skills:
Define a clear communication strategy for clear, consistent, and timely information cross channels.
Set-up a strategy to gather feedback from product rollouts and convert them into actionable insights.
Create clear and relevant copy and video clips for the different communication channels.Support in the creation of educational material for different user groups.
User experience (UX) designer with strong UX writing skills:
Improve the user journey (Web & Mobile) for the onboarding and utilization of new tools and way of working for Nordea employees, spread out in different countries.
Writing and editing clear and functional UX writing in English for product onboarding and product features.
Ensure a data-driven approach to continuously optimize the user journey.
Conduct user research and end-user tests.
Description of knowledge and experience
Required:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in communication management, UX design, UX writing and copywriting, preferably in multifactor authentication products.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Fluent or highly proficient in both spoken and written English
Proven ability to understand and manage complexity.
Proven ability to drive change in a distributed set-up and multicultural environment.
Experience with IT implementations, particularly Windows Hello for Business, is a plus.
Collaborative, problem-solving, and analytical skills.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm, Malmö or Helsingborg. Start is August 11th, 4-5 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in either Stockholm, Malmö or Helsingborg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
205 80 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9346179