Communication Leader
2025-04-01
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
Job description
If you're passionate about communication, making things work better, and enabling operational excellence through digital capabilities, then this might be for you. We are looking for a Communication Leader - someone with a spark, who understands the digital world, and isn't afraid to roll up their sleeves. If you're full of energy and eager to learn and grow, this could be just the opportunity for you.
We need your help with a big movement - improving how we work using digital technology, platforms, products, and data. Think of it as giving our ways of working a smart, digital upgrade. It's not just about the tools, but about making the whole IKEA experience run more smoothly for everyone involved - customers, co-workers, and partners alike. You'll be at the heart of this movement, helping everyone get on board with the changes and why they matter.
You'll be working closely with the teams focused on operational excellence across IKEA - the people improving our core processes and ways of working, using digital tools and insights to help us deliver better value, faster. Your communication will be key to making IKEA work better for our co-workers, customers and partners.
What you'll be doing:
Developing communication plans to support the introduction of digital technologies, platforms, and products - making sure everyone understands and embraces them.
Leading change communication initiatives, so people are informed about the changes and know what to do.
Help our leaders communicate clearly and consistently.
Helping different teams connect and collaborate effectively.
Creating engaging and informative content based on what we learn along the way.
Making sure our communication is clear, consistent, and easy to understand.
This role is part of the Enabling Functions Communication team. Within this team, you will primarily support Operations Management and their work with business transformation and cross-functional ways of working.
What we're looking for:
Someone with a real passion for communication and the digital world.
You can take complex ideas and turn them into clear, easy-to-understand messages.
You're a team player and enjoy working with others.
You're energetic and keen to learn.
You're willing to commit to a 3+ year project. This transformation will take time, and we need someone ready to see it through.
What you'll bring to the table:
Ability to create communication that gets people involved and informed.
Good knowledge of digital technologies and how they can improve businesses.
Ability to think strategically, while also being happy to get involved in the details.
Experience in communication planning and getting things done.
Strong communication skills (written and verbal) in English.
Good ability to build relationships with people at all levels.
Experience in change communication.
We're looking for someone who's not just looking for a job, but a chance to grow and contribute to something bigger. This is a multi-year transformation journey, and we're seeking a dedicated professional who's ready to commit their energy and expertise.
What's it like to work at IKEA?
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden. This role sits in the Enabling Functions, Communication area, that reports to Carina Olin, Communication Manager Enabling Functions.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by 15th April 2025
For questions about the role please contact Steven van Leeuwen, acting Communication Team Manager for Operations Management (steven.van.leeuwen@inter.ikea.com
). For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Sarah Arshad, Recruiter, Inter IKEA Group (sarah.arshad@inter.ikea.com
).
