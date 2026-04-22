Commodity Manager Mechanics, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-04-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
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, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
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Are you seeking after an exciting opportunity to work together with inspiring colleagues making tomorrow a better world - in a company offering great culture and development opportunities? Are you the one, who will make a big difference to Axis ability to provide flexible, reliable, sustainable, and cost-efficient supply chain during stable but also turbulent times on mechanical component market? We are now looking for a Commodity Manager Mechanics to join our team!
Who is your future team?
Global Sourcing 's task is to create best possible prerequisites for reaching all the stuff mentioned above and a few more! We make sure to have the most suitable suppliers and utilize them to achieve maximum contribution both commercially and technically. We are a team of skilled and dedicated professionals that are greatly contributing to our company's success! Working in this position you will have a great opportunity to make a difference. Internally, you will closely collaborate with various functions within Operations, R&D, Product management, and our Supplier base.
What you'll do here as Commodity Manager?
As Commodity Manager you will have overall sourcing responsibility for a few selected material/component types within mechanics used in Axis's products. You will continuously work to decrease purchase prices and improve other purchasing terms and conditions, by conducting negotiations with suppliers. Together with your cross functional Commodity Team you will develop and execute strategy within the area of responsibility.
In this role you will also:
Be involved early in our mechanical platforms and product development to influence component and supplier selections.
Take care of commercial discussions with suppliers during development phase to ensure best possible cost and other commercial conditions such as payment-, delivery- and flexibility terms from start, will also be an important task.
Play an important role in proactive risk management process and have responsibility for driving activities together with your colleagues to ensure that our product design and component choices give us best prerequisites for a resilient and responsible supply chain.
Furthermore, you will:
To safeguard our ability to deliver in volume, we proactively shape product development by deeply analyzing key external factors. This includes closely tracking component and product life cycles, assessing supplier risks, and staying ahead of cost drivers and technology trends. The result is a design optimized for producibility, quality, availability, and cost from the very start.
Be responsible for conducting and executing 2nd source and 2nd design strategy on mechanical components. Be an escalation point for Axis purchasing department and contract manufacturers in case of challenges with supplier 's performance. Stay on top of market trends concerning availability, cost development, macro-economic factors etc. in order to be able to take important business decisions. Identify and address process improvements within area of responsibility. Initiate and finalize purchase agreements with suppliers.
The position requires approximately 20-25 days of travelling a year.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in a team. You are analytic, well-structured and result oriented with a keen interest in the business. We also believe that you are service minded individual with an open mind, like to co-operate with people and have a strong drive to make an impact. A positive attitude with focus on finding solutions and how you personally can contribute to them is highly beneficial in the role. It is also important that you strive in a high pace environment, managing both short- and long-term tasks.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar
Excellent MS Office skills
Experience from working in ERP systems
Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing
Knowledge about mechanical suppliers manufacturing processes, preferably within plastic and sheet metal processing
At least 5 years of purchasing/sourcing experience from international companies
Knowledge about mechanical market dynamics
Knowledge about business culture in different parts of the world
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Ready to Act?
We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications!
Call Find out more about the position from our Sourcing Manager, Per Lindkvist at +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously. Looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Amanda.Bjurstam@axis.com Jobbnummer
9868813