Commodity Manager - Global Sourcing, Operations Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to work together with inspiring colleagues making tomorrow a better world - in a company offering great culture and development opportunities? Are you the one, who will make a big difference in setting the strategic direction for one of our key material categories and enjoy being a driver of change? If so, then this might be for you!
Who is your future team?
Global Sourcing ́s task is to create and maintain the best possible supplier base that can drive Axis' continued growth. We make sure to have the most suitable suppliers and utilize them to achieve maximum contribution both commercially and technically. We are a team of skilled and dedicated professionals that are greatly contributing to our company's success! Working in this position you will have a big impact on Axis future. You will collaborate closely with various functions within Operations, R&D, Product management and our Supplier base of course - with a focus on both current and future portfolio.
What you'll do here as Commodity Manager
As Commodity Manager you will have overall sourcing responsibility for a material/component area used in Axis's products. Together with your cross functional Commodity Team, that you will take lead for, you will develop and execute a strategy that fulfills Axis' needs within the area of responsibility. In this role you will also:
Build an understanding of the market and how that affects the strategy in terms of potential partners and available technologies.
Be involved early in product development to influence component, technology, and supplier selection.
Manage the commercial discussions with suppliers, both in development phase and during high volume production, to secure the best possible conditions like price, payment, delivery, etc.
Play an important role in proactive risk management process and ensure that we as Axis take the best possible decisions to ensure a resilient and responsible supply chain.
Work with improvement in way of working, from smaller initiatives to larger projects.
Furthermore, you will:
Be an escalation point for Axis purchasing department and contract manufacturers in case of challenges with supplier ́s performance. Stay on top of market trends concerning availability, cost development, macro-economic factors etc. to be able to make important business decisions. Initiate and finalize purchase agreements with suppliers and keeping data accurate in our systems according to your agreements.
The position requires approximately 20-25 days of travelling a year.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in a team and at the same time thrives in taking lead for the commodity agenda to make things happen. You are analytic, well-structured and result oriented with a keen interest in the business. We also believe that you are service minded individual with an open mind, like to co-operate with people and have a strong drive to make an impact. A positive attitude with focus on finding solutions, and how you personally can contribute to them, is highly beneficial in the role. It is also important that you strive in a high pace environment, managing both short- and long-term tasks in parallel.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar
Excellent MS Office skills
Experience from working in ERP systems
Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing, Swedish is a merit
Knowledge about manufacturing and manufacturing processes
At least 5 years of purchasing/sourcing experience from international companies
Knowledge about business culture in different parts of the world
Interest and appetite for learning and applying AI
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Robert Persson at +46 46 272 18 00 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Amanda.Bjurstam@axis.com Jobbnummer
9946874