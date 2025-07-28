Commissioning Art Director - White Wolf
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
As the Commissioning Art Director for White Wolf, you will be responsible for bringing the World of Darkness universe visually to life through narrative-driven artwork. You'll lead the sourcing and direction of commissioned artwork that deepens worldbuilding and evokes the emotional depth of our world.You'll focus on expanding our illustration style and sourcing new artistic voices that stretch beyond genre conventions.
Key Responsibilities
Lead art commissioning and illustration direction for narrative content across White Wolf projects
Curate and guide freelance artists from diverse backgrounds and styles
Expand visual storytelling through unexpected genres, formats, and influences
Collaborate with the Brand Art Director to ensure cohesion with overall visual identity
Work closely with writers and designers to support immersive worldbuilding
Review, refine, and integrate final artwork into layout and print pipelines
Requirements
5+ years in art direction or visual development, especially in storytelling media
Strong portfolio demonstrating commissioned illustration and art direction across styles
Effective communicator with strong feedback and review processes
Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, including InDesign and/or InCopy
Organized, proactive, and comfortable with cross-functional creative teams
Fluent in English
Nice to Have
Experience with horror, gothic, or unconventional fantasy aesthetics
Background in publishing, RPGs, comics, or narrative transmedia
Knowledge of World of Darkness products or similar brands
Understanding of layout workflows, print production, and accessible design
Work Culture
At Paradox Interactive, we pride ourselves on a culture that values creativity, inclusion, and mutual respect. We believe in creating a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute to our shared vision. We offer flexible working conditions, a healthy work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth within an international team passionate about games and storytelling.
Practical Information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: EVP, White Wolf
Location: Stockholm (Visa sponsorship available)
Work is full time on-site with flexibility. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
9438643