Commercial Project Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Controllerjobb / Finspång Visa alla controllerjobb i Finspång
2024-01-12
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Commercial Project Manager
A Snapshot of Your Day
For our projects in Gas & Power, Medium Gas Turbines we are looking for a proficient Commercial Project Manager who seeks a new and exciting challenge. An ambitious character who can lead - together with the Project Manager - the company's projects to meaningful success. You will lead the contractual and financial aspects of the project to protect Siemens Energy's interest and maintain a good client relationship. You will be accountable for the overall project performance and profitability and represent Siemens Energy - together with the Project Manager - with a high degree of integrity and professionalism.
How You'll Make an Impact
Be the main Commercial contact for customers, partners, external and internal collaborators such as banks, insurance companies, tax, finance and legal department.
Supports the PM in identifying, evaluating and assessing risk, opportunities, strategies and response activities. Take full ownership in regards to all commercial risks and opportunities.
Responsible for fulfill the commercial contract requirements, terms and conditions, cash management, financial warranties, taxes, insurances, hedging, claim management as well as budgeting, follow-ups and reporting.
What You Bring
Bachelor or Master Degree in Business Administration and/or experience in the environment of business administration
Proven track record as a Commercial Project Manager in the industry, infrastructure sector or experience in the area of project financing, procurement, legal or trade finance.
You are a driving force, ambitious and have a good ability to work in a team as well as the ability to prioritise workload and multi task.
Be detailed when it is needed and make sure to deliver on time and with the right quality.
Experience working in MS Office. Knowledge in SAP is an advantage.
You can communicate in English, both oral and written. Other languages are meritorious.
About the Team
The team consists of about 25 highly driven Commercial Project Managers and you will be a part of a professional and dedicated team. The post-pandemic way of working has transformed us as a company permanently and as a group ... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "254193". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8389593