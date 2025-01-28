Commercial Manager
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
As Commercial Manager, you work closely with the Product Sales Responsible(s) (PSR) leading the bid core team. You will contribute with your commercial view and help optimizing our offers. You also help identifying and mitigating business risks and inform relevant stakeholders when needed, all in order for Saab to make well-informed business decisions.
Commercial Managements main responsibilities are:
* To be part of the bid core team(s) including customer interaction and negotiation
* Handling commercial aspects on bid strategy and business set-up
* Bid/contract preparations for commercial package
* Preparation and negotiation of commercial aspects of customer contracts
* Support in price calculation incl. margin analysis, financial requirements and so on
* Interact with internal/external experts and stakeholders in order to cover commercial aspects of the bid work e.g. price form, delivery terms and acceptance, alignment with subcontractors, legal, taxes, business compliance, bank guarantees, exchange rates, payments and financing.
You will be part of a team characterized by its high level of openness, support and competence. It is growing team with members in Gothenburg, Huskvarna and Järfalla, each one with unique experiences but with a common strive for development and improvement. Here you will be given great opportunities to grow, both in your role and as an individual.
You will not only be part of an experienced commercial team, you will also be part of the bid core teams. Each business case i.e. campaign is run by a bid core team. The work span is covering the Winning Business process, from marketing to bidding, negotiations and contract capture.
We are in a growth phase and this is a unique chance for you to work in multiple dimensions of complex business at the cutting edge of technology. Join us on our exciting journey!
The position is located in Gothenburg and includes national and international travel.
Your Profile
We believe that you have a university degree in finance, law, engineering or equivalent experience. You are in the early stages of your carrier, preferably with some hands-on experience from conducting business between companies or public sector, negotiations, price calculations or contract terms & conditions is an advantage. With an analytical mind you have an eye for details and that drive, result-oriented, tenacity and a passion to win.
You are comfortable working independently within your area of competence as well as with other core team members or relevant expertise in order to secure quality, compliance and to meet deadlines. The work is of an event driven nature where both initiative and the ability to evaluate situations, options and solutions are vital. The main objective is to contribute to profitable and sustainable business.
As the arena is international, language skills are very important. Your English is excellent and your understanding and insights of cultural aspects is very good.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control,sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
