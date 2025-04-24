Commercial Director / VD
2025-04-24
JOB TITLE: Commercial Director, Food
COMPANY PROFILE:
A Cash & Carry business specialising in the import of various Arabic food products, including spices, dairy, cheese, canned meat, vegetable soybean oil, and various legumes. The company holds exclusive rights to sell several brands in Europe and also conducts production and repackaging of spices and legumes in its own warehouse.
This position is for an international company that recently bought an entity in Sweden. The aim for this role is to optimise, structure, increase business, and build the business for expansion in the Nordics.
REGION:
Göteborg, Sweden
TASKS/RESPONSIBILITIES:
The Commercial Director will be responsible for leading and scaling the business within the food sector in Sweden and the Nordics. This includes:
P&L responsibility for the Göteborg branch with 20 FTEs.
Implementing change management strategies and building a strong, cohesive team.
Making expansion plans and ensuring compliance with rules and regulations.
Reporting to the head office in the Netherlands.
Securing customers in the system or contractually/exclusively to further build the business.
PROFILE:
We are looking for a commercially minded mid-career professional with a background in FMCG and preferably business administration. Strong knowledge of the food industry in Sweden and the Nordics. Also, it is important that you bring proven experience in leading a company and taking responsibility for professionalising the business. And the ability to act as a hands-on manager, strategic leader, and business partner.
Fluency in Swedish and Arabic.
Good business English.
A good understanding of Arabic (food) culture and the Swedish market.
SALARY / RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
Salary indication: as of 70 000 SEK per month, depending on knowledge and experience. Secondary benefits according to Swedish standards.
The recruitment process includes:
The first selection and meeting with a recruiter from Beyondo.
A digital meeting with the recruiter in the Netherlands.
Final onsite meeting with the CEO in Göteborg.
We will search, select, and present candidates on an ongoing basis, aiming to fill the position before summer 2025.
If you are interested in this position, please apply via the 'Apply To this Job' on the top of this vacancy. We will reply to your application within a few days.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to Karin karin@beyondo.se
