Commercial Controller
2023-08-18
Are you an experienced commercial controller looking for a new professional challenge where you will play a key role to secure profitable growth? Do you have experience from Consumer Goods Industry and are motivated by working in a fast-paced and complex environment?
We are now looking for an analytical and business-oriented Commercial Controller Business Unit Cheese at Skånemejerier, part of the world's largest dairy group, Lactalis Group. In the role, you will be a member of and work in close collaboration with the Business Unit Cheese Management Team, and will play an important role as strategic business partner.
About the role
Your key role as Commercial Controller Business Unit Cheese, is to provide financial leadership and to support and challenge the commercial organization in setting and achieving financial goals and KPI 's, both short and long term.
You will act as business partner, support in various business projects, preparing business cases, drive pricing, discount and cost structure optimization.
Further on you will provide and communicate relevant, analyzed, accurate and timely financial information and KPIs to monitor margin expansion, volume growth and cost efficiency.
Skånemejerier is on a journey developing and implementing new improved processes and ways of working, where you will take an active part in developing tools, processes and analysis to support local and group initiatives.
Main responsibilities
• Responsible for management financial reporting in Business Unit Cheese
• Act as strategic business partner and provide analysis and support to Business Unit Cheese in Integrated Business Management (IBM), Annual Operating Plan and 3 year Long Term Plan processes
• Drive and secure performance management regarding all elements of the commercial management result (sales, discounts, COGS, marketing and indirect costs) within the Business Unit.
• Analyzing, evaluating and giving corrective recommendations to support and challenge the Business Unit in financial matters / actual outcomes in order to reach planned targets and optimizing performance - e.g. profitability analysis on customers/brands, ad hoc analysis.
• Make sure processes and tools are available and used to optimize pricing and product portfolio efficiency (drive margin).
• Lead analytics relating to price list changes and support the Business Unit in price negotiations
• Provide financial analysis on new product introductions, re-engineering/renovations or delisting decisions
• Support the Business unit team with various tasks, specifically support in preparing business cases, driving pricing and discount optimization as well as total commercial management result.
• Provide actual (daily/weekly/monthly) reports by several financial dimensions such as SKUs, brands and customers in comparison with planned and historical data. Secure it is up to standards and delivered within time.
• Pro-actively analyze and comment result vs. forecast, budget and previous year, both on monthly and yearly results using key financial concepts such as price, volume, mix etc.
• Coordination and drive development of the Business Unit forecast and budget processes in accordance to given timetables, formal requirements and guidelines.
• Prepare and ensure financial implications relating to sell-outs are well analyzed and understood for decision making
• Participate in and/or drive defined financial and ICT (finance related) development projects.
Your key stakeholders will be Business Unit Director Cheese, Marketing Manager Cheese and Business Unit Manager Cheese. You will be a part of the Commercial Controlling team, a team of four controllers, and you will report to Manager of Commercial control. The role is based at Skånemejerier's headquarter in Malmö.
Skills and Capabilities required
• University degree in Business Administration or equivalent
• 4-7 years relevant work experience with a proven track record
• Excellent knowledge of the English language
• Knowledge of business systems such as M3, Qlikview
• Advanced user of Excel
About you
As a person you are business-minded, have a strong drive for results and strong analytical skills.
Further on you are proactive, an innovative problem solver and not afraid to challenge or initiate change. You are structured and process-oriented as well as efficient and result-oriented. You easily navigate from holistic to detail-oriented perspective.
Further on you are good team-player with a can-do attitude. You understand the importance of stakeholder management and have great communication skills.
We are looking for a candidate who have the ambition and potential to develop into a manager role further on.
What we offer
You will be part of a team of engaged and experienced colleagues. As commercial controller Business Unit Cheese you will be a member of the Business Unit Cheese Management Team and will play an important role to secure future growth.
Skånemejerier is part of the world's largest dairy group, Lactalis Group. Through the group, you get access to an international network of colleagues to learn from and exchange ideas with.
For the right person there are great opportunities to develop and grow within the organisation. We offer personal development, trainings and talent programs. One example is "Akademin" - a cross-functional talent program offered to our employees, who have the ambition to grow and develop within the organization.
Sweden's Career Company 2022
Skånemejerier has been announced one of Sweden's Career Companies 2022 (Karriärföretag 2022) with the following justification:
Skånemejerier continues its success story by taking the position as one of Sweden's most attractive employers. Skånemejerier offers unique career opportunities, which attract Sweden's young talents. At Skånemejerier, you get access to talent programs and the opportunity to build international networks. Combined with good benefits this is an excellent employer"
About Skånemejerier
Skånemejerier is Sweden's second largest dairy company, with an annual turnover of SEK 4,3 billion. The company is producing and distributing a wide range of dairy products, cheese and fruit drinks and the vision is to become the most sustainable dairy in Sweden. The company has about 700 employees and is headquartered in Malmö. Among the brands are market-leading brands such as Skånemejerier, Bravo, Allerum, Hjordnära, Åsens, Salakis and Lindahls. Since 2012, Skånemejerier
