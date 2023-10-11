Service Teamleader
Pincho Nation AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pincho Nation AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Norrtälje
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
We're on the hunt for TEAM LEADER in service
Hey you!
Do you think you are master in service?
Do you think you can lead a team?
Do you think you can be an inspiration for your colleagues?
Are you always ready for new challenging to develop and grow with us?
You are on the right work-announcement!
Everyone is welcome at Pinchos, and as teamleader you therefore have a very important role. Your personality becomes your most important tool! We are looking for someone who in a natural and relaxed way spreads joy and positivity around them.
In order to fit in with us, we believe that you
• Have previous experience as a waiter and/or head waiter
• Enjoy working towards set goals
• Naturally give our guests a warm welcome
• Spreads positive energy around you
• Enjoy working at a fast pace
• Have an eye for detail
What we can offer you
• A great team to work with
• An innovative concept
• An opportunity to develop and grow with us
• Through our guests get to experience moments in life that are worth celebrating!
• A welcoming and fun workplace
Who are we?
At Pinchos we believe in delivering a WOW experience both to our guests and also to our employees. We encourage all employees to be themselves, and that your unique personality along with everyone else's is what makes up Pinchos personality!
Pinchos is a restaurant concept based on an original Swedish idea from Gothenburg in 2012. The head office is also established in Gothenburg. In addition to offering a wide, varied selection of small dishes in premises with extravagant decor, Pinchos also distinguishes itself by being the world's first app restaurant. Since the start, our guests have taken both us, our app and our food to their hearts. In 2014, the concept was opened up to franchisees and in 2017 an international establishment was started. The chain currently has over 70 restaurants and is expanding steadily.
Does this sound like something for you? Make sure to apply for the position now! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pincho Nation AB
(org.nr 556870-7623), http://www.pinchos.se Arbetsplats
Pinchos Kontakt
Gentian Dardha gentian.dardha@pinchos.se Jobbnummer
8181131