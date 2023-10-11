Team Leader Kitchen Pinchos Norrlandsgatan
2023-10-11
We're on the hunt for a Team Leader in Kitchen
Hey you!
Do you think you are master in kitchen?
Do you think you can lead a team?
Do you think you can be an inspiration for your colleagues?
Are you always ready for new challenging to develop and grow with us?
You are on the right work-announcement!
What we can offer you
• A fun workplace with wonderful colleagues
• An innovative concept in a fast-growing company
• Big opportunities to develop throughout the chain
• Great educational opportunities
In order to fit in with us, we believe that you
• Have relevant education and several years of professional experience in restaurant kitchens
• Are confident in the role of leading
• You want to be part of developing the Pincho chain into the future
• Are thorough and structured
• Have your own drive, initiative and like to work at a fast pace
• Have experience working with concepts
Are you our new team leader?
You will be part of a wonderful team that, with competence, a fast pace and a good mood, which contributes to the restaurant offering positive food and guest experiences every day. You work closely with the restaurant manager and contribute to the restaurant's development.
Who are we?
At Pinchos we believe in delivering a WOW experience both to our guests and also to our employees. We encourage all employees to be themselves, and that your unique personality along with everyone else's is what makes up Pinchos personality!
Pinchos is a restaurant concept based on an original Swedish idea from Gothenburg in 2012. The head office is also established in Gothenburg. In addition to offering a wide, varied selection of small dishes in premises with extravagant decor, Pinchos also distinguishes itself by being the world's first app restaurant. Since the start, our guests have taken both us, our app and our food to their hearts. In 2014, the concept was opened up to franchisees and in 2017 an international establishment was started. The chain currently has over 70 restaurants and is expanding steadily.
Does this sound like something for you? Make sure to apply for the position now! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pincho Nation AB
(org.nr 556870-7623), http://www.pinchos.se Arbetsplats
Pinchos Kontakt
Gentian Dardha gentian.dardha@pinchos.se Jobbnummer
8181132