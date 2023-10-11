Djupeskog Trädfällning AB. Join our team as an climbing arborist/treefeller
Djupeskog Trädfällning AB / Trädgårdsanläggarjobb / Norrtälje Visa alla trädgårdsanläggarjobb i Norrtälje
2023-10-11
, Vallentuna
, Vaxholm
, Täby
, Värmdö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Djupeskog Trädfällning AB i Norrtälje
ABOUT US AT DJUPESKOG TRÄDFÄLLNING AB
Established in 2015, Djupeskog Trädfällning AB has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive arborist services. Our expertise covers an array of tree-related tasks, from intricate felling and sectional felling to storm damage mitigation. We excel in pruning, removal, chipping, and stump grinding.
Our mission is to cater to a diverse clientele, including individuals, communities, businesses, organizations, and landowners. Our operations extend across a vast geographical region, encompassing Roslagen, Norrtälje, Uppsala, and Northern Stockholm.
YOUR DIVERSE ROLE
In your role as an arborist and climbing tree specialist, you will embark on a dynamic journey involving tree felling, clearing, chipping, and removal tasks. Regardless of the season, our work is conducted outdoors, requiring individuals with robust physical stamina and a genuine love for nature.
YOUR PROFILE
We are seeking trained arborists and climbing tree specialists who share our vision at Djupeskog Trädfällning AB. If you align with our values, we are committed to investing in your professional growth. As an individual, you should be self-motivated, devoted, and capable of delivering top-tier service. At our core, we prioritize personality and seek individuals with the right mindset, emphasizing responsibility and safety consciousness in our endeavors.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
A valid B driver's license
Chainsaw driver's license A + B
At least 1-2 years of experience in arborist/climbing tree work
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
While not mandatory, the following qualifications are preferred:
BE driver's license
C driver's license
ETW - European Tree Worker Certification
Chainsaw driver's license C
Proficiency in trailer driving and operating general equipment, including mini-loaders and track-mounted wood chippers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
E-post: andreas@djupeskog.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan till ledig tjänst". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Djupeskog Trädfällning AB
(org.nr 559385-3541), https://www.djupeskog.se/we-are-hiring/
Åskärrets Väg 50 (visa karta
)
761 74 NORRTÄLJE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
VD
Andreas Åkerlund andreas@djupeskog.se 0709716516 Jobbnummer
8181138