Commercial Advisor

The role involves providing strategic commercial guidance throughout the entire product life cycle within a technology-driven product organization. The mission is to ensure that business value is realized by strengthening business cases, executing effective and strategically sound agreements, and continuously enhancing collaboration with external partners. The consultant will play a central role in aligning commercial initiatives with overall product goals, helping to drive growth, value creation, and customer-centric outcomes.
This position requires strong leadership, a collaborative mindset, and a commitment to transparency and accountability. You are expected to work hands-on with strategic execution while promoting a culture of openness, trust, and shared ownership.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with product leadership to define and implement commercial and partnership strategies.
Lead negotiations with suppliers and external stakeholders to achieve favorable terms and maximize value.
Evaluate potential new partners and joint ventures that align with the product domain.
Secure robust business cases in collaboration with product teams and align commercial models to support business goals.
Define long-term management strategies for partner portfolios and establish governance frameworks.
Monitor and manage performance of strategic partnerships while assessing risks versus expected benefits.
Proactively challenge existing commercial frameworks and develop innovative contractual solutions.
Plan and execute end-to-end deal-making processes including RFPs, tenders, and timeline planning.
Ensure all agreements comply with relevant internal purchasing and consultant policies.
Oversee the full contract lifecycle including renewals, renegotiations, terminations, and ongoing supplier interactions.
Conduct market and supplier analysis to maintain up-to-date industry insight and identify optimization opportunities.
Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders to ensure seamless cooperation between teams, vendors, and partners.
Act on spend analysis and identify opportunities to improve commercial efficiency and impact.
Required Skills and Attributes
Strong analytical abilities and experience building and evaluating business cases and KPIs.
Strategic thinker capable of turning business goals into executable commercial plans.
Excellent negotiation skills with a pragmatic, problem-solving approach.
Effective communicator who provides constructive feedback and drives alignment across teams.
Confident influencer and persuader with a structured and efficient working style.
Demonstrated success in international deal-making, including cloud service agreements (e.g. SAP, Google, Microsoft).
Familiarity with a range of commercial models and contractual structures.
Experience with cross-functional collaboration, ideally within technology- or product-focused environments.
Proactive, results-driven and continuously seeking to improve outcomes through action.
This is an opportunity for a commercially savvy professional to shape high-impact partnerships and help steer product success in a dynamic, value-driven environment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
