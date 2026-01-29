Combine meaningful work with a high quality of life
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-01-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Tranås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Is it time for a change?
Are you looking for a better work-life balance, shorter commuting times, and close access to nature without compromising on professional challenge and development?
This opportunity may be the next step in your career.
We are a recruitment company supporting a well-established healthcare provider in Sweden in their search for a Specialist in Family Medicine/General Practice. The position is based in a scenic and nature-rich region, offering a safe and calm living environment with excellent opportunities for outdoor activities year-round, while still providing access to culture, services, and activities for the whole family.
About the role
As a Family Medicine Specialist, you will be a key member of a well-functioning multidisciplinary team characterized by a positive working climate and strong collaboration. The organization values teamwork, where the expertise of all professional groups is respected and utilized, and where patient-centered care is a priority.
Primary care in Sweden is continuously evolving, with an increased focus on:
accessible and patient-centered care
smart digital solutions
patient involvement and continuity of care
a sustainable and supportive work environment
The health center provides assessment, investigation, treatment, follow-up, and rehabilitation for patients of all ages and at all stages of life.
A varied and professionally rewarding position
The clinic has a broad primary care assignment, including both planned visits and acute assessments. This results in a diverse and stimulating clinical workload, where you will have the opportunity to fully utilize your medical expertise and experience. The role is demanding, but also highly rewarding, offering significant opportunities for professional growth and development.
What the workplace offers
In addition to a meaningful and stimulating role, the employer offers strong support for your long-term professional development and well-being:
Mentorship or professional guidance from an experienced colleague
Regular opportunities for professional development and continuing medical education
A work environment that promotes good health, including a wellness allowance
We are looking for you who
Are a certified Specialist in Family Medicine / General Practice
Enjoy working in multidisciplinary teams and value a holistic approach to patient care
Are motivated to contribute to high-quality primary care
Are interested in combining a professionally fulfilling role with a high quality of life
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in Family Medicine
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish
Interested in new opportunities in radiology?
Contact us to discuss available positions and find a role that fits your professional profile.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: per@dignusmedical.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en
Studentgatan 2 (visa karta
)
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical /Kletor Sverige AB Kontakt
Country Manager / Recruiter
Per Eklund per@dignusmedical.se +46 (0)73-203 47 83 Jobbnummer
9712875