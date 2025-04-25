Collection Accounts Receivable (AR) Accountant
2025-04-25
We are looking for an English speaking Collection AR Accountant for a company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 8 months contract to begin with.
A Collection Accounts Receivable (AR) Accountant plays a crucial role in collecting overdue accounts receivables. The primary responsibilty is to ensure the accurate and timely collection of receivables from B2B customers. Secondly the position is to secure that the partner banks receive the needed information in the Floor plan financing process.
Department: Treasury & AR
Reports to: Team Lead AR
Assignment Description:
Contacting B2B customers with late payments trough phone and mail
Follow up and track ageing of receivables
Solve customer issues and disputes
Improve the dunning and collection process
Providing partner banks with invoice information
Follow up and track the collection in the floor plan process
Collaboration with the business and other colleagues in AR-related areas/topics
Actively engaging in change and continuous improvements within the AR process
Collaborate with continuous documentation of AR process activities
Requirements
Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient work experience.
Professional-level language skills in English
SAP
Personal attributes
High level of communication skills
Problem solver and can-do attitude
Customer handling skills
Stress tolerance
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires a minimum of 100% on-site work in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
