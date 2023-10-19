Cluster Commissioning Manager - Sweden, Finland, and Denmark
2023-10-19
As Commissioning Manager for Sweden, Finland, and Denmark you will be responsible to oversee and control commissioning activities within the region. You will be at the forefront of managing resources and collaborating with external partners to ensure the seamless execution of projects, making a significant impact on our team's success.
Your Responsibilities:
Lead and manage all commissioning activities in the Nordic Cluster, which includes Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.
Effectively oversee and control all commissioning tasks in ongoing projects, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget.
Manage internal and external resources, including the recruitment and coordination of third-party consultants, freelancers, and commissioning service providers.
Collaborate with Supply Chain Management (SCM) and local commissioning experts to ensure resource demand is met.
Take responsibility for the hiring and onboarding of 3rd party and external commissioning resources.
Maintain strong relationships with external partners and vendors to optimize project outcomes.
Your Background:
You have proven experience in commissioning, preferably as a manager.
Your strong leadership and project management skills set you apart.
Your excellent communication and negotiation abilities make you an effective team player.
You can manage and optimize resources effectively, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.
Your familiarity with commissioning processes and practices gives you an edge in this role.
While a bachelor's or master's degree in a related field is preferred, your experience and expertise are what truly matter to us.
You thrive in multicultural settings and to lead teams from diverse backgrounds.
More About Us
If you're ready to step into a dynamic role where your skills and experience will make a difference in the Power Systems industry, we invite you to apply. Join our team, and together, we'll illuminate the future of Power Systems! Apply now to be a part of our visionary team!
Welcome to apply by November 2!
More information: Hiring Manager Anders Zittra, anders.zittra@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Anders Bengtsson +46 (10) 7385617 and Nawzad Rashid +46 (10)7389148, Unionen: Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19, and Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Sofia Lindblom, sofia.lindblom@hitachienergy.com
