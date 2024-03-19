Senior RPA Developer
owision AB / Datajobb / Tyresö Visa alla datajobb i Tyresö
2024-03-19
, Lidingö
, Värmdö
, Huddinge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos owision AB i Tyresö
Bachelors or Masters degree required in Mathematics or Computer Science.
Experience Required: 6+ years
Excellent Problem Solving Skills
Good understanding of SCRUM Agile methodology
Essential Skills: Hands-on experience in top RPA tools like UiPath, Blue Prism, and Automation Anywhere.
Strong problem solving and analytical skills. Constant communication with other business partners to develop and deploy their ideas.
Good knowledge of the RPA lifecycle and how to produce automation.
Experience in automation tools such as Blue Prism and UiPath along with UiPath Encoding and Debugging.
Excellence in C, C++, Java, or .NET
Experience in scripting languages such as JavaScript, HTML, etc.
Experience in SQL or NoSQL
Basics of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
2+ years experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Ruby, Java, JS, .Net
Basic programming knowledge on HTML, JavaScript (or any scripting language).
Able to design technical specification documents for RPA Projects.
Experience developing and consuming APIs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: hr@owision.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare owision AB
(org.nr 559171-4711), http://www.owision.com Kontakt
Suresh Tripathy hr@owision.com Jobbnummer
8550309