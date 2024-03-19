PhDs in experimental superconducting quantum computing
We invite applications for two PhD positions in experimental quantum computing with superconducting circuits. You will work in the stimulating research environment of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a 12-year initiative started in 2018 with the purpose of advancing Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology. The core project of the centre is to build a quantum computer based on superconducting circuits. You will be part of the Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTL) within the Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) department, working in a large team of PhDs, postdocs and researchers. MC2 hosts a state-of-the-art nanofabrication facility and as a member of QTL you will have access to measurement laboratories for superconducting quantum devices. Recenlty, we have achieved state-of-the-art qubit coherence (arXiv:2310.06797) and have invastiged signal crosstalk in a 25-qubit quantum processor (arXiv:2403.00285). We have also developed a 3D integration fabrication process that will enable us to scale our quantum processor to host 100 qubits by 2027.
We are now seeking PhD students to work on building the next generation of 50+ qubits quantum processors based on superconducting circuits. To achieve this ambitiuous goal, we have two PhD projects related to:
• Simulation, design and characterization of quantum processors
• Implementation and benchmarking of quantum algorithms
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
You have a Masters deegree in Physics, Applied Physics, Nanotechnology, or equivalent, obtained no more than two years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers)
• The ideal candidate has expertise in some of the following: design and fabrication of superconducting circuits, experimental quantum computing, microwave quantum optics, or related fields in experimental physics
• Your verbal and written communication skills in English are good
• You are motivated for a career in quantum technology, in academia or at an institute or a company
• You have a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. You are self-motivated; you pay attention to detail, and possess a problem-solving analytical ability. You are willing to help supervise bachelor and master students.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240183 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-04-18
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Giovanna Tancredi, tancredi@chalmers.se
Prof. Jonas Bylander, jonas.bylander@chalmers.se
