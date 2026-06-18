CloudOps Engineer
Qred Bank AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the worlds best bank for small businesses. Since launching 11 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we're now looking for a CloudOps Engineer for the next phase of growth.
About the Role
As a CloudOps Engineer within our Engineering Enabler Domain, you will bridge the gap between robust infrastructure and developer velocity. You will have end-to-end ownership of our AWS platform, balancing hands-on technical execution with cross-functional mentorship to help product teams become self-sufficient. This mission-oriented role splits focus between driving strategic platform improvements and enabling engineering teams to scale efficiently.
Key responsibilities
Own the central AWS platform architecture, ensuring infrastructure and deployment tools align with shared best practices.
Mentor product engineers through collaborative troubleshooting, helping them understand root causes to drive long-term operational self-sufficiency.
Drive the implementation of prioritized platform upgrades, maintaining high system availability and minimal infrastructure incidents.
Manage and resolve incidents within the core platform while serving as a senior technical resource for complex system troubleshooting.
Collaborate with stakeholders during early-stage discovery and planning to define technical scope, manage expectations, and map delivery timelines.
What we're looking for
We are looking for an engineer with a systems-thinking mindset who can blend tactical execution with long-term platform strategy. You thrive on driving alignment across engineering teams, possess strong self-leadership, and are motivated to build scalable delivery and observability frameworks.
Qualifications
Several years of experience working with cloud infrastructure.
Strong technical expertise within the AWS ecosystem and related operations tooling.
Proven background in system observability, infrastructure-as-code, and incident mitigation.
Experience working in high-growth Fintech, banking, or similar regulated financial environments is a plus.
Why Qred?
This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques, full ownership, and last but not least a bunch of great competent colleagues to learn from!
One Last Thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in Stockholm. We believe our culture thrives when we work together, which is why we have an office-first approach. To balance this with some flexibility, we have the option of working remotely one day per week. We review applications on a rolling basis and while the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
#LI-JL1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7939910-2060887". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Malmskillnadsgatan 39 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9971359