Cloud Platform Engineer - Google Cloud
2025-07-16
Cloud Platform Engineer - Google Cloud Specialist
We are currently seeking an experienced Cloud Platform Engineer with a strong background in Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The mission of the team is to empower product teams by simplifying and streamlining the way they build and deploy applications and data workloads within a secure and scalable GCP environment.
We're looking for someone who has a proven track record of delivering cloud solutions at enterprise scale-someone who has made a significant impact across several projects and cross-functional teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Continuously improve the cloud landing zone (Project Factory) and the governance framework that underpins all product team operations.
Design and develop core platform services that enhance developer efficiency and productivity-examples include BQ Quota Control, BigQuery Slot Reservations, Workload Identity Federation (WIF), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and patch automation.
Drive automation and self-service capabilities across the platform to reduce operational overhead and increase autonomy for development teams.
Collaborate directly with internal stakeholders, providing strategic guidance, best practices, and architectural recommendations for GCP-based solutions.
Required Skills and Experience:
Deep expertise in Google Cloud Platform services such as Compute Engine, Cloud Run, Kubernetes Engine (GKE), BigQuery, Cloud DNS, IAM, and Shared VPC.
Demonstrated ability to architect, implement, and optimize scalable, resilient, and secure solutions on GCP.
Hands-on experience in designing and deploying cloud landing zones, covering foundational infrastructure, network design, security policies, and access management.
Proficient with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform, Deployment Manager, or similar, with the ability to fully automate cloud infrastructure provisioning.
Solid background in setting up observability solutions on GCP, including monitoring, logging, and alerting, to ensure platform performance and reliability.
This role is ideal for someone who is passionate about cloud technologies, enjoys solving complex problems, and thrives in a collaborative and fast-paced environment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
