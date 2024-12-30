Cloud Engineer
2024-12-30
Would you like to make an impact by driving innovative cloud solutions in a business where technology empowers safety and peace of mind?
If you're looking for a company that values innovation, fosters growth and thrives on cutting-edge technology, this role might be perfect for you!
About the job
As a Cloud Engineer at Verisure, you will be part of a highly skilled IT Operations team. You'll manage our cloud platforms on Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, collaborating with cross-functional teams to develop efficient, secure, and reliable solutions.
In this role, you will work hands-on with our infrastructure while also contributing to strategic projects that drive innovation and performance across the business. You will be vital in designing, implementing, and optimizing cloud infrastructure across the northern countries. With a focus on scalability, security, and innovation, you will contribute directly to our mission of delivering world-class security solutions.
What you'll be up to:
* Managing and expanding our cloud platforms with a focus on security, cost-efficiency, and reliability.
* Designing and maintaining robust cloud landing zones for scalability and innovation.
* Optimizing infrastructure through enhanced tooling, automation, and governance practices.
* Collaborating with development teams to deliver best-in-class solutions and support.
* Partnering with security teams to ensure compliance with high-security standards.
* Troubleshooting issues, performing root cause analyses, and ensuring operational continuity.
About you
To enjoy and succeed in this role, we believe you have a strong technical foundation, a passion for cloud technologies, and a proactive, solutions-driven mindset. You thrive in collaborative environments, enjoy solving complex challenges, and continuously desire to learn and grow.
Key skills and experiences we're looking for:
* Hands-on cloud experience: 3+ years of working with Azure or AWS.
* Technical expertise: Proficiency with infrastructure automation tools such as Terraform and Ansible.
* Governance and security know-how: Solid understanding of cost optimization, cloud security, and governance strategies.
* DevOps familiarity: Knowledge of Agile principles and DevOps practices, including Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Policy as Code (PaC), and CI/CD workflows.
* Collaboration and communication: Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively across teams.
* Learning mindset: Keen to explore new technologies and implement innovative solutions in enterprise environments.
* Language skills: Fluent in English (both verbal and written).
Bonus points if you bring:
* Experience with cloud-based virtual desktops (e.g., Azure Virtual Desktop or Amazon Workspaces).
* Knowledge of scripting languages like Python, Bash, or PowerShell.
* Familiarity with Kubernetes and container platforms like EKS/AKS.
* Understanding of cloud monitoring and backup solutions.
If you don't meet all the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe you're the right person for us, we might believe that as well. Get in touch and let 's discuss more! If large parts of the above sound exciting to you - apply today!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
