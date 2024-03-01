Cloud Engineer
2024-03-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
The small Infrastructure team in the Car Sharing cluster make sure that working as an engineer with the Volvo On Demand service is fun and productive. You'll support our engineers with having the right environment, processes, and tools in place to be able to be as efficient as possible in their day-to-day work. You'll help improve our general technical platform by doing research on platform engineering and finding creative solutions to enhance Volvo On Demand's cloud infrastructure. You will work closely with the engineers in the product teams and influence, coach, and educate them in building reliable and scalable software systems.
What you'll bring
We're looking for a Cloud Engineer who understands the needs of the product teams, and can collaborate to find the best solutions for the engineers. You're able to collaborate with your colleagues in roadmap planning, work prioritization, and structuring long-term strategic goals for Volvo On Demands infrastructure and the Infrastructure team.
You also have
* 2+ years of experience working in a similar role
* Working as a Software Engineer in addition to having worked in a similar role in previous organizations
* Working with platforms such as Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud (GCP preferably, but also AWS or Azure is relevant), and its architecture
* Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with tools like Terraform - develop and practice Disaster Recovery
* CI/CD pipelines, we use CircleCI and Github Actions
* Interest of distributed systems at scale
* Thriving in a collaborative environment
Extra awesome if you also have experience with:
* Programming in an object-oriented language, we use Kotlin
* DataDog or ElasticSearch
* Interest in security topics
* Stakeholder management
* Enjoy exploring new technologies
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in English by 29th March the latest.
